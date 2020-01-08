EFFINGHAM — The Effingham City Council agreed with the recommendation of the plan commission and denied the petition to construct a Wireless Communications Facility in the city.
In November and December, the Plan Commission held two lengthy public hearings asking for a rezoning and permit to build a 199-foot-tall cell tower at 302 High St. The land is owned by Clint and Kay Spruell. A New York-based Tillman Infrastructure wanted to build the tower. AT&T intended to locate from another tower to the new tower, as well.
The Effingham Plan Commission agreed to deny recommendation for the Tower-Use Permit, with Clint Spruell, a fellow commissioner, stepping out and not participating in the discussion or vote.
On Tuesday, the council agreed. Mayor Mike Schutzbach was absent, but all commissioners voted to deny the request.
Tillman Infrastructure wanted to construct a Wireless Communications Facility in Overlay District 2. There are two other districts in Effingham, Districts 1 and 3. Part of the ordinance stated that the applicant must provide substantial evidence that proves the tower could not be placed in Districts 1 or 3, first, and a good-faith effort to do so must be proven.
On Tuesday, Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman recapped the previous meetings before hearing from representatives on both sides of the project. It is the burden of the petitioner to meet the standards and regulations set in the city’s ordinance.
SBA Towers opposed the project, with its representative saying the existing tower was adequate to serve the area. In addition, the plan commission agreed the petitioner didn’t meet the regulations in the ordinance.
Joshua Dubbelde, an attorney at Samuel Miller in Decatur who spoke on behalf of Tillman Infrastructure, argued that Districts 1 and 3 cannot provide “functionally equivalent services” that a tower in District 2 could. The new tower would have 100 percent capacity. The existing tower owned by SBA Communications is at 100.2 percent.
He added his client started “reaching out to SBA” in 2016 or 2017, making an effort to work with the company.
“If reasonable negotiations could have resulted in us staying on the current tower, we wouldn’t be here today,” said Dubbelde. “This is a last resort. We made good diligent efforts. At some point if you need additional capacity and you can’t do it feasibly or technologically on the existing tower, you have to put up new wire.”
Jenny Park, an attorney with Meyer Capel in Champaign, testified against the petition for her client, SBA Communications, at both hearings. She said the tower has sufficient ability to service Effingham and isn’t maxed out as her opposition has said.
Park said Tuesday that the Plan Commission reviewed hours of testimony and evidence provided regarding this petition.
In other matters, the council:
- Approved payment to K. Wohltman Construction for the 2019 Street & Sewer Building in the amount of $216,806.
- Approved a change order for Fire Station No. 2 renovation in the amount of $15,844, for additional items needed to complete the renovations of the former Apria Healthcare building.
- Approved the renewal of the property/casualty and workers compensation insurance policies for one year. It reflected a $28,985 increase or 4.69 percent for the period. The total annual renewal amount is $410,496. The funding for paying the premiums will be divided among the individual city departments and the Effingham Public Library.
- Approved a resolution that amends the original agreement with Economic Development Resources for additional services.
- Approved a replat of property in Mini Hills Subdivision, as the owner of Lot 27 has acquired 30 feet of additional adjoining land and wants to make the property one lot. The strip would also be rezoned to single family and be annexed into the city limits, as well.
- Commissioner Libby Moeller issued thoughts and condolences from the community to Beth Lindvahl with the recent death of her husband and long-time Teutopolis School District educator Craig Lindvahl. She also sent well wishes to the 130th National Guard troops, soon to deploy to Afghanistan.
- Heard that there will be a send-off ceremony at the Banterra Center at Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Jan. 21 for about 400 guardsmen with The Illinois National Guard 130th Infantry Regiment. This includes those based in Effingham, Litchfield, West Frankfort, Mount Vernon. The military personnel will be serving in Afghanistan. The send-off ceremony is at 2 p.m. that day.
