The City of Effingham’s attorney this week told a judge the city is prepared to consult an inspector to look over renovations ordered by the court at the Village Square Mall.
City Attorney Tracy Willenborg joined a conference call with Judge Jeffrey DeLong and Keith Jacob, the attorney for the owner of the mall, Durga Property Holdings Inc.. She said the city would seek an independent inspector because it has not heard from Durga Property Holdings.
Jacob noted that some work at the mall is being completed, but added there have been some hiccups along the way. Jacobs did not specify what those hiccups were.
Willenborg said she hopes the two parties will come to a resolution soon because the repair of the mall is vital to the safety of the public.
DeLong also granted Jacob’s motion to intervene, which allows Jacob to be admitted into the case. Jacob at the end of April filed an entry of appearance to represent Durga Property Holdings Inc.
Because of Jacob’s entry into the case, DeLong recused himself as Jacob and DeLong were former partners in a law firm. Judge James Eder will take over the case in June.
According to records on judici.com, Willenborg told the court in mid-April that bids for the repairs to the mall were being obtained.
In January, DeLong ruled that the city could examine the mall, perform inspections and repair it as needed. The ruling also allows the city to demolish where needed.
Willenborg said in a past interview with the Daily News that the cost of the repairs the city will incur will be included in the city’s lien on the property, or the debts owed on the property by its former owner, Michael Cohen.
The matter is set for another conference call on June 11 at 8:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.