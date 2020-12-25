In the days before Christmas, Brent Orth spent his time fiddling with cameras, cables, and programs in the loft of Effingham First Presbyterian Church. Orth is the husband of First Presbyterian’s pastor, Katie Orth.
While microphones and speakers have been part of the landscape of church sanctuaries for decades, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought live streaming and video editing into the fold as key skills for church leaders.
This Christmas, churches around Effingham grappled with the question of how to worship safely while respecting the sometimes competing requirements of their faith, their denomination’s guidance, and public health mitigations.
For Katie Orth, the answer was to try something new. She called it “drive in church.” Cars gathered around the church’s parking lot and tuned their radios to the right frequency to hear the service. At the end of the service, she had everyone stand outside with battery operated candles to preserve a tradition of candlelight services at the church.
As she was preparing for the service, Orth looked around at the piles of cables heading down hallways, through her office, and out her window.
“It looks like we’re preparing for an alien invasion,” Orth joked.
In addition to the drive-in church, First Presbyterian offered a live streamed service as well, something they have been doing regularly.
Orth says the workload for putting together these new services can take its toll.
“Every online service, everything takes quadruple the work,” she said. “It’s exhausting. It’s good work, but it’s exhausting.”
The church also tried something new to mark the season while keeping their social distance, a drive through live nativity the weekend before Christmas.
“We had animals out, people in costume,” Orth said. “It takes so many volunteers to do little things at a distance.”
Orth says they had more than 300 cars come through to see the nativity.
Other churches have devised ways they feel safe actually gathering in-person to worship, in addition to live-streaming their service. St. Anthony’s and Sacred Heart Church, two Catholic congregations in Effingham engage in similar practices.
“We thought through the plan when we opened,” said Billie Jansen, the director of operations at Sacred Heart.
At Sacred Heart, parishioners are sent a link through e-mail to sign up for a worship service, though they also publicize the link on social media. Would-be attendees then register for a mass online.
“All of our pews are labeled, so we assign them to which pew,” said Jansen. Parishioners are seated socially distanced and required to wear masks.
Sacred Heart added an extra mass on Christmas day to accommodate interest. This brought their total to five services on Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
“It all works really well. We have a large following that watches regularly,” said Jansen.
While some faith communities feel comfortable gathering in-person, others are still wary. Christine Cunningham is the Directing Pastor at Centenary United Methodist Church.
“We’re doing online services,” said Cunningham. “We’ve been very careful. We feel like it’s part of our duty to protect the most vulnerable among us.”
Cunningham’s church had been doing a mix of in-person and online services, with some held indoors and some held outdoors, for several months in the summer, but switched to totally online services in October, when COVID cases began rising again.
“We have a bishop who helps guide us. His guidance is that churches in his geographic area, which is the lower two thirds of Illinois, should be online,” said Cunningham.
But Cunningham and Jessica Baldyga, the church’s associate pastor, have been trying to do more than just streaming while not hosting gatherings of any sort. (Cunningham gives credit to Baldyga, who taught herself video editing, for a lot of the technical achievements of the church in the past few months.)
“For Advent, we delivered to every family and Advent package,” said Cunningham. These packages included candles, a central aspect of Advent services. They also send out their orders of worship, including written out sermons, to interested congregants so they can follow along.
“As soon as you have one thing down, everything changes,” said Cunningham. “It’s been heart wrenching. It’s been difficult.”
Cunningham said one of the biggest struggles of the last year has been balancing her faith-driven desire to keep vulnerable people safe and the desires of her and her congregation to meet and worship.
“This is a time when we can be digging deep, but God is still working,” said Cunningham.
These Christmastime worship plans are just a few solutions to COVID challenges that churches have come up with. There are dozens of churches in Effingham County and each of them came up with a different way to handle worship this Christmas, with some staying online, some meeting in their sanctuaries, and some doing something brand new.
