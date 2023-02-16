EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Plan Commission has approved a site plan for an expansion at Christ’s Church, which is home to Discovery Christian School, a private educational institution.
City Engineer Luke Thoele presented the plan to the commission and explained that 5,600 square feet of additional classrooms will be added to the north end of the existing building.
Also there will be a cafeteria added that will encompass 1,400 square feet, plus the addition of a playground and a basketball court.
Thoele said the drop-off and pickup will remain the same, so traffic flow shouldn’t be a problem with these additions. The property, located at 2511 Veterans Drive, also has ample parking based on the code requiring 164 spaces. The church/school has 255 spaces.
No sewer, water or sidewalk extensions are needed with this plan. However, planners noted that a storm water detention must by approved by the city engineer.
