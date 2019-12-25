Angela Coe and her husband and three children were in town to visit relatives and volunteer at the annual Christmas Day dinner that is organized by FISH.
"We wanted to show them others celebrate Christmas," said Coe.
According to Susan Elke, Effingham County FISH Human Services President and Christmas Day Dinner Coordinator, this year they delivered 388 meals and served 200 meals at the Effingham Event Center.
This year's event was special for Martin Hubbard who has being cooking the Christmas meal for 25 years. This year's meal was his last as he is retiring from cooking the meal.
"It is very rewarding," he said.
Linda McCain said that this was her first time coming to the community meal and she was enjoying the community and the food.
Pastor Carol Johnson of Paducah, Kentucky who is the pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Shumway said that she had Christmas Eve service the night before and had a free schedule on Christmas so she was asked by others to come help.
This is the third year FISH has hosted the Christmas Day dinner taking over for the Effingham Ministerial Alliance. Effingham County FISH Human Services has coordinated the annual Thanksgiving Day dinner in Effingham the past 15 years. The annual Christmas meal is free to Effingham County residents and their families.
According to Elke, FISH is celebrating 50 years of service in 2020.
The organization's goal is to raise $50,000 in line with the 50th anniversary theme. The celebration will start in January and they will have a family carnival in downtown Effingham in June (the month FISH officially started back in 1979.)
