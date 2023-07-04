As residents throughout Effingham County prepare for this year’s Relay for Life event in Teutopolis on Friday, the annual celebration has already begun with cancer survivors and the countless who know and love someone who has been diagnosed.
Local survivors and caregivers gathered at Christ’s Church in Effingham June 27 for the Relay for Life Survivors and Caregivers Dinner.
Becky Kinman, the co-lead of the annual Relay for Life Survivors and Caregivers Dinner, has long been involved in the movement, taking part in her first Relay for Life event nearly 20 years ago.
Since then, her role in the movement and her connection to it has evolved.
Kinman, who is now in her twelfth year of organizing the dinner, explained how she initially got involved with the movement.
“My mom passed away from esophageal cancer, and my cousin said, ‘You know, we ought to just have a team to honor your mom,’ and I said. ‘You know what? Yeah, let’s do that,’” Kinman said. “And I went, and I was hooked.”
Additionally, she said her own husband has been a survivor since 2017, but fortunately, she said he’s been doing well recently.
“Luckily, he didn’t have to do any treatments, but he had kidney cancer and we caught it in a very very early stage,” Kinman said. “And it was very aggressive.”
She explained that the diagnosis didn’t come as much of a surprise as her husband began to suspect something was wrong over Thanksgiving weekend in 2017 before undergoing surgery in January of 2017 when doctors were able to detect the cancer.
For Kinman, the Survivors and Caregivers Dinner allows survivors, caregivers, and those who have loved ones who are survivors to connect with others who have had similar experiences.
“For one thing, to me, it’s a healing process too, and it’s a big fellowship,” she said. “It’s a way for people to share alike stories and be a support system for each other.”
She explained why she enjoys coming back to help lead the dinner every year, saying she enjoys celebrating with survivors and their loved ones and hearing the laughter of attendees as their share their stories and take a break from all the grueling treatments and the frightening reality of their diagnosis.
“My passion’s the survivors and caregivers,” Kinman said. “I just want them to have a night out where they don’t have to worry about doctors. They don’t have to worry about anything else.”
Kinman has grown close to her fellow volunteers and teammates over the years, calling them her “relay family.”
“And we support each other through everything,” she said. “A lot of them are caregivers or survivors themselves that make up our team, so it affects everybody unfortunately, but usually, everybody has a cancer story.”
This year’s dinner included a Christmas theme, which Kinman has been waiting to do since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic which caused the event to be canceled in 2020.
During dinner, attendees were treated to a Christmas style dinner, including ham, mashed potatoes and rolls, which was donated by Gabby Goat Pub and Grill, as well as a live performance from the theater group 3 Chicks & a Stage who volunteered to put on a short play and led attendees in a gift raffle and “reindeer games” for items which included a grill and cash.
“They do lot of performances at the EPC,” Kinman said regarding 3 Chicks & a Stage. “Each year we try to do something different, this year it’s games.”
According to Kinman, roughly 250 survivors and caregivers attended this year’s dinner, a turnout she said is a bit higher than the previous dinner, and many of them plan on attending the Relay for Life event Friday where even those who can’t run or walk the entire distance are able to take part in the “survivor and caregiver lap” before getting their medal.
“If they can’t take their victory lap, then we have golf carts that take them around for them because that’s such a celebration,” she said. “And we feel like the survivors and caregivers should take them together because they’ve done their journey together and that’s something that they should celebrate together.”
Despite the efforts of Relay for Life supporters like Kinman who have been helping prepare for this year’s events, volunteers are still being sought to volunteer at the big event Friday, July 7, at Teutopolis Junior High School.
The event’s opening ceremony begins at 4 p.m. Friday.
“If they’re over 18, we need golf cart drivers,” Kinman said.
Kinman said volunteers are also needed to help set out the luminaria bags at the event Friday.
The luminarias cost $10 each and supporters have the names of loved ones who have or have had cancer written on them, sometimes with a message, and they are lit during a ceremony towards the end of the event.
“Anybody that’s had cancer can have a luminary bag,” Kinman said.
Anyone interested in volunteering can text or call Kinman at 217-821-5487.
