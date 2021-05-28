BEECHER CITY – Christian music will be in the air Thursday, June 3 as Doty Sound Productions presents and outdoor event in conjunction with the Beecher City Farmers Market.
The band Amplified Truth is appearing at the Beecher City Community Park from 6-8:30 p.m. The outdoor concert features professional Christian recording artists from throughout the Midwest.
“Most of these guys have written songs for bigger name touring Christian artists,” Concert Promoter Elijah Doty said in a phone interview.
Playing in Beecher City Thursday is lead vocalist Nate Fetters, Mathew Conrad is playing keyboards and singing vocals, playing guitar and singing back up vocals is Dave and Leann Jahn, playing bass guitar is Dave Alumbaugh and local artist Sean Morris on drums.
The group plays non-denominational Christian music. The public, youth groups and church groups are encouraged to attend. Those attending the concert are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. There is no formal seating available.
Sound and lighting for the event will be provided by Doty Sound Productions.
Doty said the concert is being held on the Beecher City Community Park lawn and those attending should bring a blanket or folding chair for seating.
Contact Elijah Doty for concert information at 217-240-8447.
