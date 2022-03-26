EFFINGHAM – More than 300 pieces of art from area children were on display in the basement of the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library last week in an event hosted by the Effingham Art Guild.
The Children’s Art Show features the artistic talents of prekindergarten through 12th grade in two categories: two dimensional and three dimensional. Saturday marked the end of the three-day show with an awards presentation and reception.
Stacey Zerrusen is president of the Effingham Art Guild and art teacher for grades 1-12 at Dieterich schools.
“There are 14 age groups represented in the show,” Zerrusen said.
Ribbons were given for first, second, third place and honorable mention for individual grades prekindergarten through 12th for two-dimensional art. Three best-in-show awards were given for two-dimensional artwork for grades prekindergarten through fourth, fifth through eighth, and ninth through 12th.
Three-dimensional artwork is also judged based upon three age divisions: prekindergarten through fourth, fifth through eighth, and ninth through 12th. A 3-D best in show is chosen for each of the three age divisions.
“With some groups in 3-D, we may get only one piece, so we group them together,” event Chairperson Barbara Grant said.
Not every student can get their artwork into the show. The artwork is selected and submitted by art teachers, individuals and home schools, according to Zerrusen.
“It’s considered more of an honor for the students to have their artwork showcased in this show,” Zerrusen said.
Grant said artwork comes from students not only in Effingham County but outside the county as well.
“It makes people work harder,” she said of the competition.
Hugh Rosen, art teacher at the South Central Middle School and High School, brought 10 students with him to the event on Saturday. He is also a member of the Effingham Art Guild. One of his students, 10th grader Eli Staton, took home a first place for his piece titled “Joker and Batman.”
“Most of the kids I brought today have entries in the show. We have over 30 pieces of art here today,” Rosen said. “It’s nice that we can get back to a traditional art show.”
Due to COVID, the show was a digital competition the past two years.
Two of his seventh grade students brought home ribbons for their work. Izzy Hollowell took second place in her grade category for “Wanda Vision,” while Makayla Butts received an honorable mention with her piece, “Man in Black,” featuring country music artist Johnny Cash.
Gerald and Jean Lawhead of Dieterich eyed a piece of artwork created by their granddaughter, Aubrey Huston, of Watson. The piece titled “The Hunter” placed first in the fifth grade division. Huston is a student at Central Grade School in Effingham.
“We came to support our granddaughter and the art show,” Jean Lawhead said. “I think it’s a wonderful thing they get to show off some of their work.”
Nine-year-old Maddox Nichols of Dieterich Elementary School was proud his piece, “Worm,” was selected for the art show. Nichols is a student of Stacey Zerrusen.
“It took me three days to draw it,” Nichols said.
Dieterich first-grader 6-year-old Addy Westrich came to the art show Saturday with her parents, Kayla and Alec Westrich, and sister Livy. Addy will be turning 7 in just a few days.
“I have a galaxy picture,” Addy Westrich said. “I like being creative. I really like to draw animals.”
Patsy Loew of Effingham really enjoys seeing artwork with animals. She was attending Saturday’s event in support of her granddaughter, sixth grader Emily Loew.
“I’ve been amazed by the quality of the work,” Loew said. “I saw a cat painting that was really good. There is a really nice selection and variety of work. It’s an overall good show.”
2022 Children’s Art Show Winners
Pre-K through Fourth
Three-Dimensional Art
First Place — Emma Frost (Pre-K), Second Place – Millie Zerrusen (kindergarten), Third Place – Rylan Atterbury (third), Honorable Mention – James Rewers (second), Odyssia Medina (third) and Kyleigh Edwards (fourth).
3-D Art Best of Show – Tezla Decoster (third)
Two-Dimensional Art
Pre-K: First Place – Liam Hess, Second Place – Holden Caraway, Third Place – Martin Feldhake, Honorable Mention – Emma Frost.
Kindergarten: First Place – Zander Adams, Second Place – Ella Brown, Third Place – Natalie Dow.
First Grade: First Place – Bria Phillips, Second Place – Autumn Goeckner, Third Place – Cole Althoff, Honorable Mention – Caroline Stice and Avery Miller.
Second Grade: First Place – Ava Stundon, Second Place – Lucy Tegeler, Third Place – Giselle Harmon, Honorable Mention – Landon Hille, Kari McClellan and Emily Mattson.
Third Grade: First Place – Quinn Ziegler, Second Place – Reagan Niebrugge, Third Place – Harper Althoff, Honorable Mention – Tezla Decoster and Daisy Miller.
Fourth Grade: First Place – Jillian Hess, Second Place – Eloise Feldhake, Third Place – Kyle Goeckner, Honorable Mention – Avery White and Ava Hecht.
Best of Show Pre-K through Fourth: first grader Eva Frost
Fifth Grade through Eighth Grade
Three-Dimensional Art
First Place – Mara Braun (seventh), Second Place – Leo Zerrusen (fifth), Third Place – Amelia Montes (eighth), Honorable Mention – Clara McElroy (sixth), Isabella Keller (seventh), Will Albert (seventh), Page Brummer (seventh) and Gracie Haarman (eighth).
3-D Art: Best of Show – Hank Nelson (sixth)
Two-Dimensional Art
Fifth Grade: First Place – Aubrey Huston, Second Place - Charlie Hartman, Third Place – Camdyn Goldstein McCoy, Honorable Mention – Ashlyn Warner, Rory Gebben.
Sixth Grade: First Place – Johanna Stice, Second Place – Alyson Alwardt, Third Place – Tyson Alwardt, Honorable Mention – Lilyen Graham, Meghan Goeckner, Taylor Feldhake and Hank Nelson.
Seventh Grade: First Place – Kaylee Sparks, Second Place – Isabella Hollowell, Third Place – Lydia Young, Honorable Mention – Makayla Butts and Jude Traub.
Eighth Grade: First Place – Mollie Slifer, Second Place – Destiny Sexton, Third Place – Julia Kesl, Honorable Mention – Amelia Montes, Carter Phillips and Gracie Slifer.
Best of Show Fifth Grade through Eighth Grade: Isabella Yagow (eighth)
Ninth Grade through 12th Grade
Three-Dimensional Art
First Place – Alli Crainick (12th), Second Place – Sydney Rhodes (10th), Third Place – Trey Cross (12th), Honorable Mention – Corbyn Gunter (ninth) and Allie Schmidt (12th).
3-D Art: Best of Show – Amelie Schilling (11th)
Two-Dimensional Art
Ninth Grade: First Place – Hallie Stanford, Second Place – Mollie Ruholl, Third Place – Olivia Spour, Honorable Mention – Amber Poe, Emily Zumbahlen, L. Jenne and Paige Swingler.
10th Grade: First Place – Eli Stratton, Second Place – Jackson Hille, Third Place – Cassidy Newburn, Honorable Mention – Sydney Rhodes, Emma Jenne, Anora McWhorter and Ally Rauch.
11th Grade: First Place – Elise Passalacqua, Second Place – Amelie Schilling, Third Place – Laura Gomez, Honorable Mention – Jennifer Uthell, Morgan Larson, Derek Hewing, Kalli Harden and Chase Horath.
12th Grade: First Place – Lauran Wendt, Second Place – Kelly Leonard, Third Place – Daelyn Dunston, Honorable Mention – Ian Mitchell, Trey Cross, Noah Klimpel, Korey Miller, Teja Hickenbottom and Kally Wesselman.
Best of Show Ninth through 12th Grade: Casey Deters (10th)
