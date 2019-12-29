SHUMWAY — Children spent their Christmas break Saturday morning opening up lockers at the former Shumway Grade School.
But rather than finding books, they found gifts.
Four-year-old Abby Brammer was speechless when she opened her locker.
“Wow,” Brammer said as she started going through her gifts that included a Disney Frozen bracelet set. “Oh my goodness… Wow!”
Adam Lovell brought his son, 5-year-old Luke, and 2-year-old Emma Lovell from Marshall. Luke had a hard time carrying his grocery sack packed full of goodies.
The former Shumway Grade School came to life Saturday morning as people gathered at Enduring Freedom Ministries for its fourth annual Locker Blessings.
Children from infant to 18 were given the opportunity to find a locker in the old grade school hallway filled with special “blessings” they could call their own. The annual Locker Blessings was a special treat for children held in conjunction with the EFM soup kitchen, food pantry and coats for kids.
“We want to thank everyone who played a part in today’s activities,” Enduring Freedom Ministries Executive Director Vickie Kight said. “It was a major effort on the part of the volunteers to get everything ready with all of these things going on at the same time.”
Student lockers line both sides of the EFM hallway.
“Every inch of this school is being used for God’s Kingdom,” Kight said. “The Lord has guided this ship the whole time. He guided us saying this was going to be a food pantry. He guided us to create a food pantry, then he guided us saying there was going to be a soup kitchen and he said we are going to use those lockers.”
“We wanted to do something for the kids,” Kight said. “And we got… Locker Blessings.”
EFM starts taking toy donations as early as September for the annual event. Kight said she had 130 children sign up for this year’s Locker Blessings. The younger children received toys, stuffed animals, puzzles and books while the older kids received health and beauty items, toiletries, women’s makeup bags, men’s travel bags, and a few drones that were given away. Blankets donated by a ladies group in Louisville and Bibles also were given away.
“Everyone will get a blanket and a book or Bible depending on their age, treat bags, hat and gloves, along with a toy that is age appropriate,” Kight said.
Melissa Lagerhausen of Shumway volunteered her time Saturday sitting behind a special desk at the entry to the EFM hallway. Each child drew a ticket bearing a locker number from one of 55 lockers and a paper grocery sack to use for collecting their gifts. Lagerhausen volunteers throughout the year and takes care of the landscaping and flowers around the EFM old school house during the summer. This year is Lagerhausen’s first year as a Locker Blessings volunteer.
“It’s great to see the kids get so excited,” Lagerhausen said.
Melissa Lagerhausen and her husband, Emil, purchased the former Shumway Grade School before letting EFM use the building for its ministries. Last year the Lagerhausens decided to donate the old grade school building to EFM.
Melissa’s son, Andrew, volunteered to stock lockers for male children. Andrew was visiting his parents for the holidays from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, were he works as an engineer for John Deere. Andrew Lagerhausen started volunteering in the food pantry several years ago and this year was his second year stocking lockers.
“I love it when the kids open their lockers,” Andrew Lagerhausen said. “They get so filled with excitement.”
Lagerhausen takes the younger children down the hallway to help them find their lockers. After each child takes everything out of their locker, Lagerhausen refills the locker for the next child.
“The expression on their face when they open their locker is the most rewarding,” Lagerhausen said. “It seems like we’re helping a lot more kids out this year.”
Andrew’s girlfriend, Jessica Maxheimer of Mt. Pulaski, volunteered her time to stock lockers with female age-appropriate gifts. She filled her assigned lockers with stuffed animals, dolls, games, a blanket and books.
“I like to see the kids open their gifts,” Maxheimer said. “Seeing a smile on their face means everything.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.