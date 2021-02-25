Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on Wednesday, Feb. 24, Richard L. Page, 54, was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Unlawful Failure to Register as an Illinois Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth.
The offense is a Class 3 Felony with a sentencing range of probation to five years imprisonment. Because of Page’s criminal history, the maximum range of sentence is extended to 10 years.
Page was convicted in Montgomery County in 1989 for the murder of his 23-three month old daughter, Ashlin. He confessed to repeatedly beating the child, beginning at the age of six months. The child was punched four to five times in the abdominal area on the day that she died, resulting in her death.
Investigators who reported to the crime scene found the words “torture room” painted with decorative snow outside of the child’s small bedroom. Page was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the murder but was awarded day for day credit and released from custody after serving only one-half of his sentence.
Upon release from the Illinois Department of Corrections, Page moved to Shelby County, where he was required by statute to register his current residence and any change in residency. After being evicted from his step-mother’s Westervelt home, Page was residing at the Spillway Motel in Shelbyville and then the Rosebud Motel in Pana, failing to register his change in residency within the required timeline.
An extensive investigation was conducted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, which ultimately resulted in the maximum 10-year prison sentence.
“This investigation was an outstanding effort on the part of law enforcement and resulted in the elimination of a dangerous child murderer from residing in our community,” Kroncke said. “Our community is safer as a result of the hard work and dedication of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.”
