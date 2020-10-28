A Charleston man died in a two-vehicle accident in Coles County Tuesday.
Illinois State Police reported an 89-year-old Charleston man was driving a 2018 gray Ford sedan east on Old State Road and approaching an intersection with Lerna Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection and struck a 2008 brown Buick SUV driven by Gabriela Adamson, 18, of Toledo. The accident occurred at 12:25 p.m.
The Charleston man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released pending notification of next of kin. Adamson was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
