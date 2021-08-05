The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with schools and businesses to offer a new tool which they say will be used to both educate students about pathways to employment in Effingham and give businesses a new way to recruit people.
Part job board and part educational initiative, the project is called Effingham County Jobs for Business Success, or EC-JOBS. Its main element is an online platform which hosts active job listings and descriptions of companies from throughout the county.
The project is part of the Chamber’s 501 (c) 3 nonprofit arm, the Chamber Foundation of Effingham County. This opens up the project to grant opportunities in the future, according to Chamber President and CEO Lucinda Hart.
“This initiative combines a wealth of information about employment opportunities that will make it easier for Effingham County residents to bridge that gap between employers and employees,” said Hart in a press release. “EC-JOBS will also serve as an educational tool for our youth and adults as they learn more about employment opportunities and what skills, education or certificates may be required for these jobs.”
“There’s an educational component and a business component,” said Jeff Fritchtnitch, the Chamber’s workforce development director and former Altamont Unit 10 superintendent.
The educational component will include career exploration for middle school aged kids, featuring elements of gamification and certification.
“They can actually earn ‘badges’ meaning if they go into a specific job and review and go through it and take the time, they can earn the ‘badge,’ which shows they investigated it,” said Fritchtnitch.
In higher grades, students can earn “career cards.”
“You see the skills for a specific trade or job and then you take a quiz and, if you’re successful, you get a career card,” he said.
From there, students in 11th and 12th grades and at the community college level through a planned partnership with Lake Land College can use the platform to create resumes and network with local businesses.
Educators are optimistically intrigued by the initiative, which could bolster other vocational education endeavors in the county, such as the Effingham Regional Career Academy or CEO program.
“This is an area where the ERCA and Chamber can work together to help employers, workers and students,” said Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan. “This is a piece that will help partner students/workers with employers and that is a positive. We look forward to looking at the program in more depth along with making our counselors and administrators aware of the possibilities.”
In Altamont, high school Principal Jerry Tkachuk thinks the program could help round out schools’ ability to help students plan for the future.
“We allow college recruiters to come into our buildings, we allow military recruiters to come into our buildings, we should tell businesses that you’re more than welcome,” said Tkachuk.
Tkachuk added he’s excited for school counselors, who’s job includes helping students plan for their life after graduation, to have access to this tool.
“I’d like to get it started as soon as possible,” said Tkachuk when asked when he hoped to introduce this to students. He added that it could come as soon as the spring semester, but may take more time since the project is still in its early stages.
Outside of the classroom, Fritchtnitch said he hopes businesses list the roles within their company in addition to open jobs as a way to advertise the kinds of roles that are in the county.
“As businesses want to participate, they can include any and all jobs they have,” said Fritchtnitch. “It could be everything from the person that is doing the janitorial duties and cleaning the offices to the CFO, the CEO, the plant manager, whatever.”
Fritchtnitch added that he hopes this will help businesses be able to find people to fill in jobs, since many businesses are struggling to find workers for a complex variety of reasons.
“We want people to live and thrive in this county or at least come to our county and work and be able to make a good living,” said Fritchtnitch.
Bill Teichmiller, the CEO of EJ Water Cooperative, has his ear to the ground on the business community in Effingham, having served as a past chairman of the Chamber’s board of directors and maintaining relationships with other businesspeople.
“Drive around in Effingham. There’s more help wanted signs than I can remember in recent memory,” said Teichmiller. “This is critical.”
He added that connecting manufacturers to students could help alleviate the need for skilled laborers in the trades, particularly as the city of Effingham is looking at adding several hundred jobs thanks to Flex-N-Gate moving into town.
“This is exciting,” Teichmiller said. “This is an exciting time.”
Despite his excitement, he added a word of caution about the endeavor and the expected growth in jobs in the city of Effingham.
“I don’t want to steal employees from other counties,” he said. “How does that help those other counties?”
EC-JOBS can be explored at ecjobs.org.
