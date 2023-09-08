Leaders from area schools met Friday to discuss the future of their respective districts. Several are working to tackle similar issues, including teacher shortages and increased enrollment.
Building expansions, renovations and community collaboration were among the topics discussed by the school representatives at the Holiday Inn in Effingham where the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce held its First Friday Luncheon.
The first district representative to speak during the luncheon, Altamont Unit 10 Superintendent Casey Adam, discussed some of the district’s recent projects, including the resurfacing of the district’s track this summer and the purchase of a new poll vault pit.
“And next summer, we plan to remodel our high school kitchen,” Adam said.
In addition to its strong FFA and industrial arts programs, Adam discussed the district’s recent collaboration with local businesses for a diversified occupations class and the district’s own departments for a service learning class to help students “learn to become dependable future workers.”
“Something new that we have this year is we have reinstated our business department at our high school,” she said.
Meanwhile, Dieterich Unit 30 Superintendent Cary Jackson provided updates on his district’s expansion, which includes the addition of six classrooms, a new science lab, renovating restrooms and adding two new restroom banks.
He said the expansion, which will cost the district roughly $5.5 million, has become necessary as enrollment has increased by about 30% over the past 15 years.
“Over the past 15 years, Dieterich Schools has experienced an increase of 175 students,” Jackson said. “So that’s created excitement, but it’s also created some issues. We’re running out of space.”
Additionally, Jackson said there are plans to improve the district’s parking lot and its gymnasium lobby.
“The project will be completed in stages, starting this fall and culminating in early spring,” he said.
Effingham Unit 40 Superintendent Andrew Johnson sharedc more information regarding the district’s short and long term goals, including efforts to consolidate its elementary buildings.
“We’ve spent the better part of the last year working on a strategic plan,” Johnson said. “Today we have a company doing a facility assessment of our entire property to help us decide what the next steps are as far as education is concerned.”
As part of the district’s strategic plan, it hired a marketing and communications specialist, Erin Hartke who described the district’s strategic marketing plan as “a cohesive rebrand” that also “highlights self-promotion.”
“We do have a district website app which is really concise,” Hartke said.
The district’s plan includes the establishment of an alumni database as well as the introduction of a new Effingham Flaming Hearts logo which she said has a “fresh, clean, modern look.”
“We can also manipulate it a little bit,” Hartke said regarding the new logo design.
Teutopolis Unit 50 recently put together a strategic plan for its own expansion to accommodate growing enrollment, according to Superintendent Matthew Sturgeon.
“We identified similarly to Effingham,” Sturgeon said. “Now the district, with a current enrollment of over 1,142, which is up approximately 140 students over the last decade, is looking for its next future project.”
Sturgeon also addressed the shortage of teachers which is being experienced by districts throughout the county and said that his district is constantly working to attract and retain quality staff by offering them services such as day care for their children through Stevens Industries’ Tot Mate Central Child Care Facility.
“It was a day care based program for everyone of their employees, and they extended that opportunity to the Teutopolis district,” he said.
All district employees now have access to the day care.
The communications coordinator for Sacred Heart School, Andrea Wright, said the school recently renovated its library, which contains over 10,000 book titles.
“It received a face lift over the summer and now boasts a beautiful forest theme with new seating and flooring,” she said.
Wright also addressed the ongoing construction taking place near the school and said the school has been working to “tweak” some routes to and from school for students as a result.
“One challenge we are facing this year is the Fayette Avenue construction project, which is basically at our front door,” Wright said.
St. Anthony High School Principle Greg Fearday talked about the opportunities offered to students for “life beyond high school.”
“After being here for now a decade, the opportunities that our high school kids have here in Effingham and the surrounding areas very much rival that of much larger urban areas,” Fearday said.
Representatives from Beecher City Unit 20 also spoke during the luncheon, with high school seniors Marissa Summers and Layne Jones providing updates.
“Back in 2015, our school got a $4.5 million renovation to our high school, and due to increased enrollment numbers, we are having to hire new teachers,” Summers said.
In addition to hiring three new grade school teachers, Summers said the district is adding a new classroom at the high school.
Additionally, Jones said the district recently began offering a variety of business classes to students, including a personal finance class, business law class and cybersecuity class.
“I took personal finance last year as a junior and believe that it really helped me to learn different things that I really didn’t know about taxes, budgeting and investing.”
Meanwhile, the vice president for academic services at Lake Land College, Ikemefuna Nwosu, and the college’s chief of staff, Jean Anne Highland, spoke about the purchase of the Patterson Technology Center building, which will house the Effingham Regional Career Academy and is expected to open for classes in the fall of 2024.
“We are right in the middle of going from an idea that has been patched together with many partnerships to something having a permanent home in the Patterson building, so we are really excited about that,” Nwosu said.
Dr. John Storsved, the dean of the College of Health and Human services at Eastern Illinois University, said he’s beginning to see students there return to a sense of normalcy following the peak years of the COVID-19 pandemic which put a serious strain on their social lives.
He said the campus is now “brimming with activity.”
“The students are getting back out and meeting each other,” Storsved said.
Storsved said the primary goal of its staff is “getting to know out students” which he said is much easier at a school like Eastern Illinois University where he claimed 98% of classes have less than 50 students.
Additionally, he said there will be a groundbreaking next spring for Eastern Illinois University’s life sciences building which he called “very necessary.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.