The COVID-19 pandemic and its local impact were the central focus this month during the First Friday luncheon sponsored by the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce.
Keynote speakers for the event were Effingham County Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Norma Lansing and ECCC Chairman of the Board of Directors Jeff Speer, broker and owner of RE/MAX Key Advantage of Effingham. The discussion this month was on the chamber’s Community Leader Survey.
“Since the beginning of the COVID crisis, the Chamber of Commerce under Norma Lansing’s leadership has been proactive in taking care of the chamber staff and organization,” Speer said. “And continues to serve not only its members, but the rest of the community as well.”
Speer recognized three of the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce staff for taking a cut in their hours while continuing to work hard for the chamber: Membership Director Becky Brown, Marketing and Communications Coordinator Kristin Probst and Office Manager Jamie Niemerg.
He said Lansing put together support for small business grants and raised over $16,000. Speer said the chamber has so far given out $15,000 in grant awards to local businesses in need of financial assistance.
He said recently the chamber hired Cathi Hight with the Hight Performance Group to do a survey. Speer said the survey would steer the chamber in the right direction and provide goals for post-COVID activities.
“In my mind everyone is essential, so continue working hard and being positive,” Speer said.
Lansing said that in mid-March things changed for everybody.
“The connection the chamber has had with our members in past few weeks has been much more personal,” Lansing said. “And we plan to continue to be that much more personal.”
Lansing said her first goal for the chamber as an advocate for business was to connect business with resources and assistance they need to make good business decisions.
She said before the Community Leader Survey they made a survey of chamber members in early April asking them how the COVID-19 pandemic had affected their businesses. It also asked what the chamber and community could to support them during this time.
Lansing said as a result of the survey they created free marketing opportunities, created a local link email outreach to the community and through the foundation created a small business grant program.
She said the Community Leader Survey invited 122 community leaders to participate in the survey and received 78 responses.
“We had a tremendous response,” Lansing said. “These results are still very new and we are still digesting all of the information.”
“We want to encourage you to work with us to support our businesses,” Lansing said. “And help Effingham County continue to be a vibrant and respected community.”
The survey asked three main questions: What are the top challenges that businesses are facing over the next 120 days, what are the challenges we face over the next three to five years and a long-term view asking about Effingham County’s desirability out to the year 2030.
“While the health impact of COVID-19 has been very limited,” Lansing said. “The impact to business have been extremely difficult.”
Lasing said in March the Effingham County unemployment rate was 2.4 percent and jumped to 14 percent in April.
“Many people have been impacted,” Lansing said.
She said out of the businesses surveyed the top four challenges businesses had over the next 120 days were the impact COVID-19 would have on business including opening concerns, compliance with COVID-19 regulations and decreased cash flow; healthy and safety concerns of employees; influence COVID-19 has on consumer behaviors including the fear of shopping and dining along with people making it a way of life to shop online; and impact on the workforce and how to link people to job opportunities who may have lost their jobs to the pandemic.
Top survey responses regarding challenges ahead were about the economic recovery, including how to get businesses back up and running, support for small businesses and attracting new businesses to the community. Also mentioned were workforce concerns, including finding employees with the right skill set needed for a job; shortages in employee housing in the area; and government finance and polices.
Responses to what would influence Effingham County’s desirability included creating pro-business policies that allow for market-driven growth; integrated planning and collaboration among the business community, educational institutions, non-profit organizations and the government and public sector; investments for infrastructure (transportation and utilities); an ecosystem that helps start-ups and entrepreneurs grow; and growth in educated Millennials and households with children.
Lansing defined the chamber’s role in the age of COVID-19. She said the chamber should be a provider of relevant information. The chamber’s website effinghamcountychamber.com offers a dedicated COVID-19 webpage that offers up-to-date information with links to several resources that businesses can use as they start to open their businesses. The web page effinghamcountychamber.com/covid-19-coronavirus includes where to find loan and grant opportunities, phases of the Restore Illinois plan, webinars and area dedicated to the most up to date resources.
“We’ve really worked hard to make sure what we are putting out to businesses and the community is accurate,” Lansing said. “It’s backed up by facts from reliable sources.”
Lansing complimented the local Effingham County Health Department for their work.
“They have yeoman’s amount of work to do,” Lansing said. “And they’ve done it with grace, they are always available to talk to you and I can’t say enough about the good people at our health department.”
She said the chamber should be advocating to policy makers; convene leaders, influencers and policymakers to address business and community challenges; create partnerships to provide business support and promote Effingham County businesses within the county and surrounding areas.
“Our businesses are going to need support from all of us for a long time,” Lansing said. “Especially our small businesses who have worked really hard to make their businesses safe.”
“It was wonderful to see some businesses open,” Lansing said. “However, there are still businesses who are not able to open and we need to continue to support them the best way we can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.