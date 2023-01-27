The Effingham County Chamber is pleased to announce the 2023 Chamber Board Executive Committee and Directors.
Following these appointments, the Board of Directors will be comprised of 23 members, including Ex-Officios.
Travis Bushue – Chair. Bushue is the President and partner of Bushue HR, Inc. and Bushue Background Screening in Effingham, IL.
Dr. Austin Cheney – Chair-Elect. Cheney is the Dean of Lumpkin College of Business & Technology for Eastern Illinois University.
Astrid Reyes – Vice President Membership Development.
Reyes is professional photographer and owner of Astrid Johana Photography.
Jay Buehnerkemper – Vice President Business Development. Buehnerkemper is the VP, Community President for First Mid Bank & Trust in Effingham.
Jamie Stang-Ellis – Vice President Community Development.
Stang is the Owner of StangARTs in Effingham.
Sarah Zerrusen – Vice President Workforce Development. Zerrusen is the HR Generalist for Stevens Industries, Inc. in Teutopolis.
Matt Cekander – Treasurer. Cekander is a Partner with Doehring, Winders & Co., LLP in Effingham.
Kara Wade – Secretary. Wade is an Associate Attorney with Taylor Law Offices in Effingham.
Chris Swing – Past Chair. Swing is the President & Chief Operating Officer for Vantage Outsourcing based in Effingham.
Directors for the Chamber Board include: Aroyn Borries, Owner, Lindsay’s Prefinishing; Andrew Johnson, Superintendent, Effingham CUSD #40; Chad Markham, MBA, President & CEO, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital; Nirav Patel, Owner, A1 Liquors, 903 N Keller Dr., Effingham; Julie Stephens, Manager, Effingham County Farm Bureau; Alex Steppe, Co-Owner/Broker, RE/MAX Key Advantage; Lindsay Wantuck, Associate Attorney, Orr Law, LLC; Karen Whitt, CFO, The Equity.
Ex-Officios for the Chamber Board include: Joshua Douthit, Chairman, Effingham County Board; Jason Rippetoe, Mayor, City of Altamont; Russ Runde, Loan Officer, Dieterich Bank; Mike Schutzbach, Mayor, City of Effingham; Kim Uphoff, CEO, Sarah Bush Lincoln; Mr. Courtney Yockey, President & CEO, Effingham Regional Growth Alliance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.