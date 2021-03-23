Chamber announces new president and CEO

Effingham County Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Jeff Speer announced the hiring of Lucinda C. Hart as the new Chamber President and CEO. Hart replaces Norma Lansing, who is retiring April 30.
Hart, a native of Texas, is a Certified Association Executive and earned her MBA from Concordia University Texas. She has extensive experience in working for non-profits, having served as Vice President, Chief Operations Officer, Chief Research and Development Officer of the Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals Association and Executive Director of the Association’s foundation.
More recently, she has been the Foundation Operations Director for Big Medium, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting artists and building community through the arts in Austin and across Texas.
“I am honored to be selected as the next President & CEO of the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce,” said Hart. “I look forward to working with the esteemed Board of Directors, dedicated staff, and most importantly, our members to continue to create connections that strengthen the members, businesses and Effingham County.”
Speer noted the Chamber Board of Directors is pleased to have found someone with Hart’s background and expertise who can lead the Chamber forward.
“The Board of Directors and I thank the work of Sally Rutledge Ott of Ottsie Inc. in helping us find an individual of Lucinda’s caliber. We are confident that she will continue the great work that the Chamber is doing to support businesses and grow the regional economy.”
Hart and her husband, Will, have been married for 23 years. They enjoy traveling, cooking, and are huge baseball fans. They are looking forward to being empty-nesters. Her husband Will is originally from Illinois. His family is from Jasper County. Their son, Jared, 21, a LHP for the Redbirds, is studying recreation management at Illinois State. Their daughter Mercedes, 17, will be studying animation/communications at the University of Texas at Dallas in the fall.
Hart’s first day of employment with the Chamber is April 12. She will be formally introduced to the community at the annual Chamber Business Recognition Gala on Saturday, April 24, and other opportunities are being planned for her to meet with Chamber members and the community.
