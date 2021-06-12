EFFINGHAM — In a warm parking lot on Saturday morning, members of Centenary United Methodist Church and the advocacy group Effingham Recycles hosted an electronic recycling drive with the recycling company BLH Computers.
The groups have partnered in the past, though they haven’t been able to hold a summer recycling day since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The state actually contacted us,” said BLH President Brian Dickerson, who was coordinating BLH staff on Saturday. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency helped connect BLH and Centenary UMC to organize the event.
While Dickerson and his staff handled the recyclables, volunteers from the church and Effingham Recycles were there to help direct traffic and interact with people dropping off material.
“Everybody needs to be thanked for coming out,” said Dickerson.
Dickerson estimated the drive collected 5,000 pounds of electronics, which was far less than what they expected. He and organizers attributed it to other recent recycling drives and a venue change. The event was held in the parking lot of the New York Blower warehouse.
BLH Computers was founded in 1998 as a computer repair company before pivoting to focusing on recycling in the mid-2000s.
The devices, appliances and other recyclables will be sorted by BLH using specialized equipment. Valuable computer components will be taken out by hand before a machine the size of a building will sort metals and various plastics from the stream of recyclables.
“It’s large enough to eat your car,” said Dickerson.
Local organizers were excited to be back after a year without a recycling event, but were disappointed to see the low turnout.
“It’s been a little slower than we expected,” said Sarah Ruholl Sehy, founder and organizer of Effingham Recycles.
The advocacy group has engaged in several advocacy and educational initiatives over the years, including pushing for the county board to institute a tipping fee for the local landfill.
“Our most successful stuff has been education,” said Ruholl Sehy.
The group partnered with fifth grade science teachers in several area schools to do demonstrations about reducing waste in things like lunchboxes. Having put the initiative on pause when the pandemic began, Ruholl Sehy said they hope to resume them in the future.
More information about Effingham Recycles can be found at their website, effinghamrecycles.org. The site includes a contact form and a guide to local organizations that take recyclable materials.
Centenary United Methodist Church, which helped organize the event, has a history of providing recycling services, green projects and events like the recycling drive.
“Our church has a committee because we want to do green things in our church,” said Centenary member Kelsey Clark.
Clark pointed to one recent initiative to stop using disposable cups during routine church activities, like Sunday morning fellowship.
“We stopped that kind of waste,” she said with a smile.
The church has a recycling program open to the community which began in 2015. They take, at no charge, clear plastic water and soda bottles, opaque milk jugs and corrugated cardboard in bins on their property.
After recycling industry changes in 2019, the church was forced to stop taking paper, aluminum and non-corrugated card stock, like food boxes.
The church will be hosting another electronics recycling drive on Oct. 30, where they will take mostly household electronics, though televisions and computer monitors require a fee of between $10 and $40, depending on the type.
