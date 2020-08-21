With time running out, census takers are knocking on the doors of Effingham residents in an effort to collect information from those who have not responded to the 2020 Census.
The pandemic has delayed census takers going door to door.
“During this pandemic, it has been difficult to get into remote areas and provide assistance to those who don’t have internet access, need help navigating online, or those who need general assistance with the questionnaire,” said Effingham County 2020 Census Steward Chelsi Shoemaker. “This has also slowed the education of the importance of the Census and how beneficial it is to our community.”
The new deadline to have the Census completed is Sept. 30.
As of Wednesday, 75.6 percent of Effingham County residents had responded to the Census, which is 1.8 percent less than the 2010 response rate. Based on the latest census estimates for the 2014-2018 period, the county’s total population is 34,174.
“Effingham County has been phenomenal with self-responding to the Census thus far,” said Shoemaker.
However, Shoemaker said there is a small pocket in Effingham where residents still need to fill out their Census. That pocket includes the southwest portion of the city of Effingham.
Nationwide the response rate was about 63 percent as of Aug. 11. The Census Bureau estimates it will need to visit about 56 million addresses to collect responses in person. Up to 500,000 census takers across the country are going door to door to assist people in responding to the 2020 Census.
Shoemaker said census takers will have badges, bags and documents to provide for viewing to show they are with the Census Bureau, and takers will be wearing masks.
Takers will input the information collected to the Census website. Questions asked will include name, birth date and gender of every person living in the household even if they aren’t family.
According to the Census Bureau, in most cases, census workers will make up to six attempts at each housing unit address to count possible residents. In addition, census workers may try to reach the household by phone to conduct the interview.
Census takers will go to great lengths to ensure that no one is missed in the Census, according to the bureau. After exhausting their efforts to do an in-person interview with a resident of an occupied housing unit, they will seek out proxy sources — a neighbor, a rental agent, a building manager or some other knowledgeable person familiar with the housing unit — to obtain as much basic information about the occupants as they can.
“This step is so important to ensure that every single person in our county is counted and has a voice,” said Shoemaker. “Census numbers allow our community to access the resources needed to maintain and improve our community.”
Resources include, but are not limited to, funding for schools and roads, protective equipment and medicine needed to end the pandemic, and funding for the library. Furthermore, she said the democratic process relies on an accurate count for appropriate legislative delegation.
When Shoemaker was approached to assist with the 2020 Census, she thought it would be a great way to give back to her community and help it prosper.
“It is a good community to have a family in, and I want to see it flourish,” she said.
It’s not too late for households to respond online at 2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020, or by mailing your completed questionnaire.
