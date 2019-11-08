Students from all grades in Dieterich schools took the time to reflect on Veterans Day on Friday during a celebration at the Dieterich Veteran’s Memorial.
The program began with the presentation of the colors by the Dieterich American Legion Post 628. The High School choir sang the Star Spangled Banner followed by the kindergarten students who led the Pledge of Allegiance.
There was a recognition of an honored veteran during the program, that veteran was Graham Buhler. Buhler attended five years of grade school at Collinsville and moved to Dieterich in 1957 where he finished grade school and graduated high school in 1964.
Buhler enlisted in the army before graduating high school and served for three years. He went to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri for basic training and was then sent to Baltimore, Maryland for fuel and electric training.
After training, Buhler was sent to Fort Knox, Kentucky and from there sent to Fulda, Germany for 25 months as a mechanic.
When he returned home from the Army, he worked at Bob Stofer’s Old’s Cadillac and GMC for 21 years. Graham met Donna Kremer and they were married July 13, 1968 and raised one daughter Becky.
In 1989, he opened his own repair shop GB’s Repair in Dieterich. He owned and operated GB’s Repair for 23 years before retiring and selling the shop to Emmerich Automotive. In January of 1998, Graham’s wife, Donna passed away of cancer.
Graham still resides in Dieterich where he and his girlfriend Debbie Packingham volunteer around the community and enjoy helping others. Mr. Buhler belongs to the Dieterich American Legion Post 628 where he is currently serving as Senior Vice Commander.
Students in Dieterich Schools were challenged to create tributes in honor of Veterans Day. One winner was chosen from each of six divisions. Winners were division 1-Mackenzie Roedl, division 2-Kennedy Miller, division 3-Savannah Leturno, division 4-Sophia Niemerg, division 5-Brody Will and division 6-Taylor Curry. Each student was able to read their tribute during the program.
Taylor Curry, one of the tribute readers said that many people believe that being a veteran involves putting on a uniform and carrying a gun but she believes that it is so much more. “It is serving our country and standing up for what one believes is right,” she said “in my opinion a veteran’s glory is not fully appreciated by the majority of the American people because they do not understand all of the heartache and pain that comes with the job.”
The ceremony wrapped up with the Junior High and High School Choirs singing the “Armed Forces Salute.” This was followed by trumpeters Ryan Galbraith, Brayden Hahn, Malia Shadle and Hope Watts playing “Taps.”
