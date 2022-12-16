Raising children with special needs is full of surprises and often a constant learning experience for parents who are constantly working to ensure their children have the best life possible. Although raising a child with special needs can be challenging at times, parents Jamie and Randy Wellbaum of Sigel have never let it stop them from enjoying every moment they spend raising their three young boys.
Jamie Wellbaum jokingly refers to her three happy and energetic sons, “triple trouble.”
The Wellbaums’ oldest is Wade, who is 6 years old. Another son, Cole, is 4, and their youngest, Jace, is just a year old.
Cole and Jace suffer from hydrocephalus, which makes it difficult for them to communicate. It can also limit motor functions.
“Their diagnosis is a severe form of hydrocephalus, which is water on the brain,” Jamie Wellbaum said.
Hydrocephalus describes the abnormal build-up of fluid in the cavities of the brain, causing pressure to be exerted on the brain’s tissue.
Right around the time Cole and Jace were born, they each underwent surgery to have a shunt inserted into their skulls.
The shunt removes excess cerebrospinal fluid by allowing it to flow to another part of the body. Randy Wellbaum explained that this is how most bodies naturally function, but Jace and Cole are unable to do this, which is why a shunt is required.
Jamie Wellbaum explained that the effects of hydrocephalus vary from person to person, which has led to a bit of a “guessing game” when it comes to learning what the boys can and cannot do.
For example, Jamie said it is unlikely that Jace and Cole will ever be able to run long distances. But this hasn’t stopped the boys from doing a number of things that their parents never thought possible.
“They really can do a lot,” Jamie Wellbaum said.
Additionally, Jamie Wellbaum said that whenever they leave the house with their boys, they have to take a number of medical supplies that Jamie calls “the kitchen sink” with them which can make going out stressful at times.
“You never know what they’re going to need,” Jamie Wellbaum said.
Randy and Jamie Wellbaum claim that one of the biggest challenges they face having children with hydrocephalus is communication, because they are constantly trying to figure out what it is that Jace and Cole want or need.
Although the boys are currently non-verbal, they have already shown their ability to express their needs and wants through sign language or signaling to certain items that they want.
“They can communicate with us through sign language and signing at things,” Randy Wellbaum said.
“And he’s really good about being able to choose between objects. If you hold two, three, four things up, he’ll tell you exactly what he wants,” Jamie Wellbaum said of Cole.
Jamie and Randy Wellbaum are also hoping to soon have a special device that should greatly improve the ability of Jace and Cole to communicate.
“We are in the process of getting them a communication device that they’ll be able to control with their eyes. They’ll be able to talk with us,” Jamie Wellbaum said.
Through sing language, the boys are already learning how to ask for more, say their done, ask for a drink, or ask to play.
Jamie Wellbaum explained that the device involves placing a type of dot between the boys’ eyebrows which connects to an I-pad or tablet. The device is able to follow their eyesight and indicates what it is that they want or need.
According to Randy Wellbaum, the device is also able to sense expressions through face muscles and allows non-verbal children to do more than simply express their need or want for food, water, or other objects. It allows them to share how they feel in ways that seemed impossible before.
“It’s really impressive,” Jamie Wellbaum said.
Randy Wellbaum said her son has already used the device before and when he did, his first words were heartwarming to say the least. According to Randy, Cole said, “I love you, mom.”
Jamie Wellbaum said she was 20 weeks into her pregnancies with both Cole and Jace when they were first diagnosed with hydrocephalus.
Fortunately, Jamie Wellbaum said her family and work background have helped her better understand hydrocephalus and how to best take care of her boys.
“Luckily enough, I actually had a brother, he’s passed away now, and my nephew had the same kind of hydrocephalus background, so I was able to grow up with a lot of this,” she said.
Additionally, Jamie Wellbaum says she has done a lot of research on hydrocephalus, which goes somewhat hand in hand with her work as an assistant physical therapist as St Anthony’s.
Jamie and Randy said the thing they love the most about their boys is how happy they are.
“You won’t meet a happier guy than this guy,” Randy Wellbaum said of his son Cole who sat smiling in his lap.
“Their laughter is contagious,” Jamie Wellbaum said.
Cole attends school at the LIFE Academy in Mattoon where he receives daily therapy and an education that is modified to fit is particular needs.
“It’s a whole school designed for special needs children,” Jamie Wellbaum said.
“The teachers there are amazing,” Randy Wellbaum said.
Randy and Jamie Wellbaum said they have been particularly happy with how the school has been working to help students like Cole develop important communication skills that will allow them to form relationships and express themselves.
“They do all kinds of interactive things with the kids and make sure that each child there is learning, but also making connections and forming friendships,” Jamie Wellbaum said. “They can’t just go up and be like, ‘Hey, how are you?’”
Due to his age, Jace is not yet in school but receives early childhood intervention therapy which spans from birth to age 3 and includes a social worker that works with the school district to develop an education plan that best suits his needs.
Considering their sons physical limitations, Jamie and Randy said they try to find activities that all three of her boys are able to enjoy together.
The boys love to go for rides on the family’s Ranger utility vehicle and play games that include everyone like rolling a ball back and forth to each other.
Jamie also said her boys are particularly fond of musical toys which she believes is in part due to the sounds and lights that can be experienced while playing with them.
“Overall, I feel like we try to play games at home that could be centered for all of them,” Jamie Wellbaum said.
Not only does their oldest, Wade, play with Jace and Cole, he also helps his parents take care of them even though he is only 6-years-old himself.
“He loves his brothers very much,” Jamie said.
Randy and Jamie Wellbaum have also brought Cole to the Youth Adaptive Try-Athlon event which was hosted by HSHS St. Anthony’s Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness at the Richard E. Workman Sports and Wellness Complex back in September. The event included swimming a lap in a pool, riding on adaptive bikes, and a run for children with a variety of disabilities.
Although he couldn’t run during the event, Cole rode through the race with his mother pushing his stroller.
“Hopefully, we have more things coming in the future because it was pretty awesome,” Jamie said.
When asked what advice they would give to parents of children diagnosed with hydrocephalus or other parents of children with similar special needs, Randy and Jamie Wellbaum urged these parents to find a good support system like the one they have and take time to celebrate and appreciate what might initially seem like small victories rather than taking them for granted.
“Have a good support system, and find your people,” Jamie said.
“We have learned that some of the smallest things we often take for granted are huge victories and milestones for our kids. Jamie and I have learned some of the smallest things have brought us the most joy from our boys,” Randy Wellbaum said.
The Wellbaums admit that it is sometimes difficult to watch other children do things that Jace and Cole might not be able to do, but they don’t allow their boys’ limitations define them because they have already proven that they are capable of playing, having fun, and even cause a little mischief in the process like any other kid.
“They are completely worth every high and low you hit on the way. They are unique and special in every way; not only have they brought so much joy and happiness not just to us but our family, friends, and community,” Randy Wellbaum said.
“We have met amazing people and have bonded through having special need kids with the parents who truly understand every hospital stay, milestones, and how valuable each birthday really is.”
Although Jamie Wellbaum said that raising children with special needs is bound to include some stressful moments, she also argues that it is a small price to pay for all the joy and happiness her children bring to her and Randy every day.
“It will come with a lot of appointments, it will come with a lot of stress and drama, but it’s worth it,” she said.
