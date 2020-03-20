Effingham – Father Mark Tracy, Parochial Vicar of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham and St. Mary Catholic Church in Shumway, celebrated Mass without a congregation on Friday, March 20 at St. Anthony.
Since March 18, all Masses in the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois have been closed to the public in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Priests have been offering private Masses with their personal Mass intentions being offered “for the people.”
“I ask our local Church to embrace this spiritual sacrifice together, with the intention of an end to the spread of the coronavirus, for the healing of those afflicted by it, and for strength for those who are providing care for the afflicted,” Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois said. “I also pray that this fast from the Eucharistic will draw us closer to our Lord and cultivate a hunger and new appreciation for the Blessed Sacrament.”
For a list of parishes in the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois that are offering LIVE streaming of Masses, go to dio.org.
