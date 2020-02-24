Flu season is in full swing and a second wave of flu is spreading across the United States, according to the Associated Press.
This year is the first time in almost 30 years the influenza B strain of flu is more prevalent than the influenza A virus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a press release from the HSHS Medical Group
So far this flu season, which started in October of last year, a total of 1,600 flu cases have been reported by HSHS Medical Group across Central and Southern Illinois. The group said nearly 1,000 of those cases since October had an Influenza B diagnosis. HSHS Medical Group includes HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital of Effingham, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital of O'Fallon, HSHS Holy Family Hospital of Greenville, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital of Breeze and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital of Highland.
Collectively, the medical group has had nearly 500 confirmed cases of influenza B between Jan. 1 and Feb. 17.
Last year the group treated 1,365 flu cases for the entire flu season, from October 2018 to May 2019. Only 115 cases were determined to be influenza B.
“There is still time to get a flu vaccine,” said Marc McCleary, a family medicine physician with the HSHS Medical Group. “A flu shot is the best protection against the flu and is recommended to everyone ages 6 months and older.”
A few schools in Effingham County have noticed an increased number of absences. Altamont Unit 10 School District was one of them.
“There has been an uptick in flu-related absences over the last couple of weeks in Altamont,” said Altamont Superintendent Steven Mayerhofer.
South Side Elementary School in Effingham reported several absences, including Principal Cheri Marten, who was out sick when the EDN contacted the school. Central Grade School, however, reported a different picture.
“Right now we are not doing bad at all,” Central Grade School Principal Amy Niebrugge said. “We're in pretty good shape right now.”
While St. Anthony High School reported an increase number of absences over the last couple of weeks — although the cause wasn't specific, St. Anthony Grade School Principal Matt Sturgeon said student absence figures at that school were not out of the ordinary.
“It really hasn't hit St. Anthony Grade School,” Sturgeon said. “We have been pretty fortunate thus far to not have as many illnesses, more than normal.”
The CDC lists symptoms of influenza A and influenza B.
• Fever or feeling feverish/chills
• Cough
• Sore throat
• Runny or stuffy nose
• Muscle or body aches
• Headaches
• Fatigue
• Some may experience vomiting or diarrhea, more common in children than adults.
Doctors recommend following these guidelines to help prevent the flu:
• Wash your hands. Handwashing is one of the best practices you can adopt to keep both cold and the flu from spreading. When soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue. Using a tissue helps keep germs from spreading to yourself and others. If you don't have a tissue or cloth, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow or upper arm.
• Stay home if you are feeling sick. If you or your kids get sick, stay home from work or school and limit contact with others to keep from infecting them. Conversely, avoid close contact with anyone who appears to be sick.
• Avoid sharing objects such as utensils, cups, bottles and telephones. If you must share, disinfect the objects before using them.
• Stay active. Regular exercise, especially vigorous exercise, will keep your body healthy.
• Eat more fruits and vegetables. Eating oranges and other vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables is a great way to support your immune system.
• Drink plenty of water. Water simultaneously flushes out your system, rids you of infected germs and rehydrates you. If you already have the flu, make sure you don't get dehydrated.
• Get enough sleep. Getting enough sleep is very important when it comes to assisting your body in fighting off infections. Sleep gives you more strength and helps your body get rid of the virus more quickly.
The CDC said flu activity in the U.S. is high and is expected to continue for weeks. The agency reports all states are experiencing widespread flu activity while Hawaii, Oregon and Idaho are only seeing local flu activity. Illinois has seen a widespread activity level since Dec. 15 of last year.
It is not too late too receive a flu shot for this flu season.
Flu shots are available at HSHS Medical Group offices and urgent care clinics and Effingham County Health Department on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays by appointment for anyone 6 months and older. To make an appointment at ECHD call 217-342-9237.
