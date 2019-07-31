ALTAMONT — The 4-H show arena and barns were abuzz Wednesday morning with 4-H members eager to show off their cats and rabbits in showcase events at the Effingham County Fairgrounds.
Sisters Carissa, 9, and Gabriella Wakefield, 10, of Shumway brought pet cats, Simon and Midnight, to compete in the short-hair cat care and showmanship 4-H show. The sisters said they chose to show the cats simply because they love felines.
Gabriella said she and her sister needed to know a lot about their cats, including the animals’ ages, species and some of their body parts. She said it takes a lot to prepare the cats for the show, too.
“We have to clean their teeth and their ears, and we have to clip their nails and brush them,” Gabriella said.
It was Gabriella’s second year showing cats and Carissa’s first year. Gabriella also shows goats at the fair, and Carissa was simultaneously preparing her rabbit for the rabbit show Wednesday.
Audrey LaSarge, 11, of Effingham, placed a plastic pet carrier on the judging table Wednesday morning and slowly took her Blue Point long-haired cat, Pearl, out of the carrier to be examined by judge Allison Whitacre. The grey and white feline was a unique one as it only had one eye.
LaSarge said her special cat is a “pretty good” pet and an even better show cat. The feline placed first in the long-hair division last year and was also the grand champion.
“I decided to show her again because she’s done really well in the past,” LaSarge said.
LaSarge said she felt confident about her turn at the judge’s table. She said the judge asked about Pearl’s hair treatments, nails, diet, veterinary shots and more.
Over in the rabbit barn, Kendall Meyer, 12, of Teutopolis was brushing his black New Zealand rabbit before taking it to the show arena for judging. This year is Meyer’s second time showing rabbits at the fair.
Meyer also showed chickens in the poultry Class H show on July 29. He said if he had to choose, he would pick showing rabbits as his favorite 4-H activity.
“It’s easier than showing chickens. With chickens, you have to stand and wait until they get to your pen. With rabbits, you just walk them up there (to the judges),” Meyer said.
Meyer said that, much like with cats, rabbit handlers must know the breed, gender, age and body parts of their animals, right down to how many toes the rabbit has.
While he has yet to win with his New Zealand rabbit, Meyer said he has been successful with his chickens. This year, one of his chickens won first place in its division.
Jacob Althoff, 9, of Effingham, also showed a rabbit Wednesday. Althoff’s Mini Rex rabbit sported a white body with grey ears and spots. Althoff said he raised the rabbit himself and has been showing it for two years.
When asked what he likes about showing rabbits, Althoff knew just what to say.
“It’s fun,” Althoff said.
Winners of the junior and regular cat shows won up to $15 for first place in long-hair junior, short-hair junior, long-hair senior and short-hair senior categories. First-place winners in the rabbit shows also snagged a $15 prize in meat pen, Californian, Satin-solid color, Satin-broken color, Holland Lop, New Zealand, Mini Rex and an other breeds category allowing for 53 different breeds.
Kaitlin Cordes can be reached at kaitlin.cordes@effinghamdailynews.com or 217-347-7151 ext. 132.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.