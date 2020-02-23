EFFINGHAM — One cat perished and another was rescued in a house fire in Effingham Saturday.
An off-duty Effingham fire captain alerted on-duty firefighters of a house fire at 605 W. Fayette Avenue at 3:45 p.m. The home is two houses west of Effingham Fire Station 1.
Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke with an active fire on the second floor that had already penetrated the attic space. Fire crews entered the house in an attempt of an offensive fire attack, but as conditions deteriorated, they withdrew from the home.
Once they gained control of the fire, crews were able to re-enter and extinguish the fire.
Five people were home at the time of the fire and all members were able to evacuate safely, the Effingham Fire Department said in a news release. One firefighter suffered a back injury and was treated and released from HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
A family cat perished in the fire. However, firefighters were able to locate and rescue a second family cat, according to the news release.
Fire Chief Bob Tutko said the fire was caused by careless disposal of burned material and the home is likely a total loss estimated at $100,000.
Effingham fire crews were assisted by Teutopolis, Watson, Dieterich and Altamont fire districts.
