WATSON — For most children, there’s something magical about Christmas.
So, with the help of the movie “The Polar Express,” CASA of Effingham County sprinkled in interactive performances using real people to bring about happiness and magic to area families and CASA volunteers.
The 2004 animated movie is based on a children’s book about a train bound for the North Pole on Christmas Eve. A young boy who ends up on that train wants to find out if Santa is real. The ride takes him and other children on an adventure.
In all, 220 tickets were sold to the pajama party fundraiser Saturday at the Watson United Methodist Church sanctuary. It is one of three fundraisers CASA hosts each year, including Tips for CASA held at the Orchard Inn each March and the CASA Gala in the fall.
CASA of Effingham County is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing highly trained volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the Effingham County Circuit Court System. CASA volunteers work to ensure prompt delivery of services and to make independent recommendations to the court concerning a child’s well-being, said Patnaude.
“Last year we started this for our foster families to give back to them for everything they do,” said CASA Executive Director Jesse Patnaude. “And the public went crazy about it. I even had to cap off our ticket sales at 220, because that was all we could fit comfortably in the sanctuary.”
Each ticket included the movie, live performances, train ride, hot chocolate and cookies, and a treat bag. A visit from Santa and some make-and-take crafts were also part of the festivities.
During the movie, St. Anthony Bellettes acted as snack and beverage servers, with some dancing with trays of mock “hot chocolate” cups.
“It’s fun and it’s cool to see all the little kids’ smiles when we go out there,” said Megan Koenig, a junior at St. Anthony and member of The Bellettes.
The event was a first for Sally Lankow of Stewardson and her young boys, who were pretty excited as they came dressed in their pajamas.
“We like the movie,” said Lankow. “It was fun to wear pajamas and T-Rex slippers, they thought.”
Dalton Hersman, 10, of Terre Haute, Indiana, and his mom, Dawn Hersman, were getting settled in for the movie in the back row of the Watson UMC sanctuary. Following the event, they were planning to view holiday lights in the Effingham area, said Dawn Hersman.
Amanda Wolf of Mason was pleasantly surprised by the event.
“I think this is a really cool thing they are offering for children in the community,” said Wolf. “I was not expecting it to be what it was and it has kind of blown me away.”
Kameron Roberts enjoyed playing the role of the conductor and leading children to The Polar Express. Roberts is a music theater major at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.
“It was fun,” said Roberts. “Jesse Patnaude is my aunt, so I’m helping out. What matters most is that the kids enjoyed it.”
CASA of Effingham County strives to help about 100 children in the Effingham County Circuit Court systems who reside in foster care.
“We used to get 20 or 25 kids a year, but this year we have 100 within the Effingham County Court System,” said Patnaude. “The drug crisis is contributing to the growth of our program.”
“Our goal is to help provide a safe, permanent home, as quickly as possible,” said Patnaude. “The foster families are there to provide the best possible option for a child all year long.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.