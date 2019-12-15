Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Snow likely. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.