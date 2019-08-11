Illinois State Police District 12 reported a personal injury traffic crash early Saturday morning on southbound Interstate 57 at milepost 162 south of Effingham at 3:11 a.m.
Illinois State Police said in a preliminary investigation report a 2018 Kia driven by Veda Macon, 40, Berkeley, Missouri was traveling southbound on I-57 fell asleep and crashed into the rear of semi-trailer being towed by a 2016 Kenworth truck-tractor driven by Dillard Graham, 56 of St. Louis, Missouri. As a result of the crash, the Macon vehicle became disabled in the roadway.
Macon was transported to HSHS St. Anthony Hospital in Effingham by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said there were two passengers in the Macon vehicle Erick Austin, 41, Berkeley, Missouri and a 15-year-old female.
Macon was ticketed with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
