At approximately 3:25 p.m. Monday, Effingham Police Department received a call of an unresponsive male at Pilot Truck Stop on north U.S. 45.
Officers arrived and discovered a male lying beside a vehicle with individuals performing CPR. Rural Med EMS transported the individual to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:16 p.m.
The male was identified as Richard Lacroix, 62, of Elliot Lake, Ontario. The Effingham County Coroner’s Office contacted his sister and brother in Canada and they indicated he had a history of heart disease.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Lacroix was with a group of people driving cars from Kansas City, Missouri, back to Canada. He complained of chest pains the past two days. When they pulled off at Pilot Truck Stop, he got out of the car and collapsed.
No foul play is involved and the investigation is continuing by the coroner’s office.
