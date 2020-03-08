A California man was injured in a single-vehicle crash near Greenup Thursday.
Illinois State Police District 12 reported Raul Almanza Montoya, 57, of Bakersfield, California, was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck-tractor pulling a 2018 utility van semitrailer eastbound on Interstate 70, .84 miles east of Greenup. Police said the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and struck a ditch/embankment, causing the trailer to overturn to the right. The vehicle then came to a stop in a fence row facing southeast. The accident occurred at 8:59 p.m.
Montoya was transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana, and ticketed for improper lane usage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.