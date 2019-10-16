Businesses settle down and expand in Effingham

In May of 2018, two major businesses in Effingham County held ribbon-cutting ceremonies to show off their new or expanded facilities.
One was at Archer Daniels Midland Co.’s animal nutrition premix plant, which brought to an end nearly two years of construction and renovation. The facility was once home to Southeastern Container. ADM bought it for $8.5 million in April 2016. Construction and renovation began that summer.
The $35 million project at 1200 McGrath Avenue spans 284,000 square feet, allowing the company to house its mixing, packaging, storage and distribution operations all under one roof.
“Our whole facility was just small and somewhat landlocked, so there was not a lot of opportunities to properly expand that operation,” Plant Manager Steve Allen explained at the time. “By moving into this facility, it gave us space to really do that and also to build into some potential expansion in the future …This will consolidate what used to be three facilities in Effingham.”
The other was when Koerner Distributor Inc. held a grand opening for its building at 1601 Pike Ave., which brought together operations for the beer, wine and spirits distribution company that were previously at three different locations. It's the center for an operation that serves 60 central and southern Illinois counties.
At the time, President and CEO Paul Koerner called the new building part of a “transformation of Koerner Distributor.” That includes a change in how the company sells products, manages its operations, ships goods and more, Koerner said.
“This building facilitates the ability to make those changes,” Koerner said.
It occupies a total of 140,000 square feet, with 18,000 devoted to office space. The company had been preparing for the expansion for 10 years, officials said.
In many ways, keeping a business in the community is as important to economic development as attracting a new one. Effingham County has done both. It's a destination for businesses to locate – and expand – for a variety of reasons, according to officials at the companies that have done just that.
Continental Mills, which makes food mixes that are primarily sold in national chain stores, purchased an Effingham plant in 2014 to handle its growth.
Mike Churchill, manager of the Effingham plant, said that the 190,000-square-foot manufacturing facility had been operating one shift with just 11 full-time employees when Continental Mills purchased it.
Over the last five years, Continental Mills has invested in new capability at the site and expanded production to three shifts per day. The Effingham location now employs more than 50 people full time.
Churchill said many things factored into the decision to locate in Effingham, including proximity to customers and suppliers, a skilled local workforce, community and local government support, and a facility that had many of the requirements to produce the company's products
The Teutopolis location of Siemer Milling Company, a key supplier to Continental Mills, was also a significant consideration. Siemer is a long-term partner already located in the county, Churchill noted.
ADM originally located here in 1994. Allen, the plant manager, said company officials were attracted by the connection of markets through the interstates, and by the people and talent in the area. He also cited the proximity of higher education and connections to agricultural programs that ADM is involved in. Allen said the City of Effingham also is great to work with on expansions and upgrades. The Effingham site has 80 employees.
Koerner Distributing had long wanted to put down roots in Effingham.
Today, Vice President Phil Koerner said the area is a great place to live and do business. He cited the work ethic of the people who live here, which he knows all about because he grew up here. Another factor is the city's proximity to transportation.
"The interstate has a lot to do with it," Koerner said. "We have 54 routes daily that are sent to distributors."
Beck's Hybrids describes itself as the largest family-owned retail seed company in the United States. It serves farmers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
According to Maggie Holt, Marketing Media and Content Specialist for Beck's, the company located in Effingham for several reasons.
"We were in need of a location where we could conduct practical farm research studies on southern Illinois soils that we don't have access to at our other facilities," she said.
Holt also said Effingham is a prime location because it is only three hours from the company's headquarters in Atlanta, Indiana. And it provides easy interstate access for shipping and distribution.
She also said the Effingham facility allows the company to provide more localized service to farmers in southern Illinois and Missouri than it could before.
"Not only is our Effingham facility one of our largest distribution centers, it's also a resource for farmers to learn and make decisions to be more profitable from the farmer-focused agronomic research we conduct each year through our Practical Farm Research program," she said.
