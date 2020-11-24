This Black Friday will be different from past ones — and its not just the COVID-19 pandemic pushing the change.
While social distancing and public health measures caused many businesses to rethink the shopping tradition, local retail mangers say the shopping tradition needed to change anyway.
“Changes would have had to come to Black Friday,” said Bob Lakin, the store manager at Effingham Walmart. “Everybody’s pushing online shopping.”
“It’s changed industry-wide over the years,” said Randy Ruholl, manager at Sears Hometown Store in Effingham. “Before, we’d try to have them lined up at four o’clock in the morning.”
This year, Ruholl is opening his store at 7 a.m. The change is partially due to the pandemic, in an attempt to “spread out” the number of people who come into stores and reduce exposure. But Ruholl says it goes beyond that.
“Part of it is sanity: Can you manage it?”
Walmart is spreading its sales out, though they are going further. The retailer has already had two ads with “doorbuster” deals this month, with the third and final Black Friday sale beginning Friday morning.
“A lot of items are going online,” said Lakin.
The items going up online are things that tend to draw a lot of customers: TVs, game systems and the like. Walmart has shifted about two dozen of its hottest items to be entirely online.
The first two sales days at Walmart, according to Lakin, have been different than the typical Black Friday rush, which he attributes to the lack of in-person big ticket items. With the first sale, just one person was waiting in line. With the second sale, 20 to 25 were waiting. Last year 300 people were waiting for just one sale item.
“It’s not a feeding frenzy,” Lakin said.
The health of customers is on Lakin’s mind as he implements the changes.
“If a person wants a hot item, they’ll come in whether they’re sick or not and that’s what we want to avoid,” he said.
Lakin estimates that between pandemic quarantines and the regular reasons people miss work, he’s missing one third of his staff.
“Ultimately, with as many people missing out of my store sick, I want to make sure people are safe,” he said.
With new changes, Lakin isn’t sure how many people will come out on Friday, though he does expect it to be fewer people than usual.
“Normally, I’d have 10 police officers in the building. This time, I’m just having four,” he said.
Because of changes that went into effect months ago, Walmart will actually open on the morning of Black Friday. In years past, it had been open on Thanksgiving, with individual items going on sale throughout the store.
Just down the street from Walmart, Menards is spreading out its sales across 10 days, not its usual two, making it more like a typical sale rather than an event.
Other than that to ensure customers are safe, store manager Chris Jones said staff will be “cleaning as much as we can and making sure the aisles are clear so people can social distance and go about their day.”
“Obviously, with the pandemic going on, it’s been a pretty busy year for everybody,” said Jones.
Some stores are only slightly changing from their Black Friday traditions. Rural King’s only change from last year is the social distancing guides that have become common in many stores, though the store will be blocking off unused checkout lanes to help manage the traffic of shoppers.
“We’re doing our best to keep everything family-friendly and follow state protocol,” said assistant manager Cody Kline.
“I’ve been working since it all started, so it feels like another day,” said Kline.
All of this is against a longer trend of Black Friday sales being supplanted by online sales. Last year, 93.2 million people shopped online on Black Friday, making it the busiest online shopping day of the year. Cyber Monday, the Monday following Black Friday, had 83.3 million shoppers, according to a report from the National Retail Federation.
With no one quite sure what to expect from this year’s Black Friday sales, businesses are preparing for a new kind of retail holiday.
