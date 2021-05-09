A bus driver was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Newton Friday.
Illinois State Police reported a white 2005 International straight truck driven by Roger T. Heath, 62, of Olney, rear-ended an empty school bus driven by Kathy J. Angle, 48, of Newton that was south on Illinois 130 and attempting to turn right onto County Road 330N. The accident occurred at 7:18 a.m.
Heath was transported by ambulance to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. Angle was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.
Heath was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
