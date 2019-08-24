EFFINGHAM — Brightly colored powders flew through the air Saturday morning as runners and walkers trekked a 5-kilometer course for the Girl Scouts Troop 9004 Back to School Color Run and Walk.
The nearly two dozen participants donned white shirts provided for the run, and at the end of the race, the shirts were decorated every color of the rainbow. Natalie and Genny Fearday of Effingham welcomed the color splotches as Saturday was the duo’s fifth color run.
For the Feardays, the race was all about helping the scouts reach their goal of traveling to Savannah, Georgia, the original home of the Girl Scouts organization.
“We really wanted to help the Girl Scouts out,” Natalie Fearday said. “I just think it’s really cool. Not a lot of Girl Scouts get this opportunity, and helping out is rewarding for me.”
Event organizer Dawn Quicksall said the idea for the color run came from the Girl Scouts in Troop 9004, and one of the scouts even designed the school-themed T-shirts.
Quicksall said the color run was a different kind of fundraiser in that the girls were not just selling something, although a variety of Girl Scout cookies were available for purchase at the event.
“The girls wanted to plan a fundraiser that the community could enjoy and not always buying something from them,” Quicksall said. “When we brainstormed how to raise the funds, some of the girls thought doing a 5K could involve the community to help raise the funds while doing an activity they enjoy.”
Quicksall said Troop 9004 is made up mostly of junior high and high school-age Girl Scouts. A total of 38 girls and 18 adults are traveling to Georgia next summer.
Race participant and Girl Scout leader Angie Moeller of Effingham said the troop is a combination of an Effingham troop and a troop from Beecher City. The combined troop is dedicated to raising funds for the trip to Georgia. Moeller said now that the girls in her Beecher City troop are a little bit older, next year is the perfect time for them to visit the birthplace of the Girl Scouts organization.
“A few years ago, they did one of the trips, and my girls were a little bit younger. Now they’re in eighth grade through junior in high school, so we’re going to go next June,” Moeller said.
Moeller said the girls in her troop had done fundraisers in the past for the trip, including selling cotton candy at Beecher City events and a fundraiser at Culver’s. She said it costs $800 per person to visit Savannah, Georgia, so she appreciates those who have attended their fundraisers.
As a part of their trip to Savannah, Moeller said the scouts get to tour the home of Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Lowe, visit a lighthouse and more. The next fundraising event for Troop 9004 is a cardboard boat race at the Richard E. Workman Sports Complex and Wellness Center in December.
