STRASBURG — Periods of brief morning showers didn’t drive away some dedicated vehicle enthusiasts Saturday for the fifth Burn Out in the Burg at Strasburg Village Park.
Saturday’s event was a combination of a burn-out competition, car show and exhaust competition.
Tyler Pieszchalski of Shelbyville brought his 1985 GMC 1500 pickup truck to the competition in hopes of defending his first-place title he earned at the last Burn Out in the Burg competition.
“I came to defend my title,” said Pieszchalski. “This truck has been sitting over a year and we got it running last night. We put 150 miles on it last night then drove it here today.”
Five cars entered the burn-out competition.
Pieszchalski was the last entry to the burn-out box. He wore a mask in anticipation of a smoke-filled vehicle after his burn out. He jumped out of his vehicle after the horn to let the smoke out of his cab.
His brother-in-law, Brock Reedy of Shelbyville, entered the burn-out box with a 1987 Toyota Supra just before Pieszchalski’s run.
“We came over here together,” Pieszchalski said.
Pieszchalski defeated his brother-in-law by one-tenth of a second to keep his first-place burn-out title. Reedy did capture a first place in the car show with his 1987 Toyota in Class E competition.
Taking top spot in the exhaust competition was Jacob Milner, driving a 1994 Chevy 1500 while Gary Rincker took home two car show trophies for Best in Show and People’s Choice.
Rincker of Stewardson stole the car show with his Tropical Turquoise 1957 Chevrolet four-door Bel Air. His car was parked at the show beside a parking meter he brought with him bearing the sign “Reserved – 1957 Chevy Parking Only – All others will be sold for scrap.”
He spent most of the day keeping his prized Chevy polished for the judges.
“I always wanted one of these, but my dad wouldn’t let me have one.” Rincker said. “My first car was a ‘52 Chevy. It was my grandpa and grandma’s car that I got after I got my license. In six months, the motor went out in it.”
He has been to 15 car shows this year and only two car shows last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rincker said he really enjoys going to the “Tri-Five” Nationals car show in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
“The tri-fives are ‘55, ‘56 and ‘57 Chevrolets and nothing else,” Rincker said. “That includes pickup trucks, corvettes or any other Chevrolet built those three years.”
He found his 1957 Chevy six years ago and it took a little over a year to restore. Roy Reed Jr. helped him restore the vehicle by painting it Tropical Turquoise, an original 1957 paint color. Rincker said when he purchased the vehicle it was painted dark blue.
Shayne Reynolds of Stewardson liked one of the cars in the car show — a 1948 Plymouth Special Deluxe owned by Richard Doehring of Stewardson — so much he decided he wanted to buy it.
“I just put some money down on it today,” Reynolds said. “He started it up for me and it sounds really good.”
Reynolds said his first choice was to buy an old Ford Fairlane.
“Those are very hard to come by,” he said.
Doehring took home first place in the Class A competition Saturday afternoon. He has owned the 1948 Plymouth for about three years and has been attending car shows for close to 30 years.
“The first car I ever owned was a ‘48 Plymouth,” Doehring said. “It was dark green and this one is red.”
Event organizers Angie and Jason Edwards have put an interesting twist to the trophies for Burn Out in the Burg. They create their trophies from old car parts and tools.
“It takes us 65 hours to make them,” Jason Edwards said. “It takes a long time but I think it’s worth it. People have recently been coming just to get one of these trophies. Normally, all you get is a piece of plastic.”
“They remember us for this,” said Edwards.
Next year’s Burn Out in the Burg will be Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
