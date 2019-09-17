TEUTOPOLIS — The Teutopolis Unit 50 School Board approved a budget that is in the black for Fiscal Year 2020 during its meeting this week.
Interim Superintendent Deb Philpot gave a brief overview of the budget at the meeting. She noted that the district’s Building Fund is in the black. The Operating Fund is in the black as well.
Under Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund and Social Security, Philpot noted the district did not levy for as much but the fund has a healthy balance. Philpot told the board there is a possibility in the future they will have to amend the budget.
“This is not set in stone,” she said. “Things will come up that will help or harm the budget.”
The board also approved a motion to direct Upchurch to release contract documents for Phase 2 of construction and remodeling at the high school. According to Upchurch, the drawings should be completed by the end of the month and plans are to go out for bids on Oct. 1. There will be an alternative bid for adding a locker room and renovating the existing locker rooms.
The board gave the go-ahead to add 2 feet in width to a corridor that connects the gym with the classroom area to potentially add trophy cases in the future.
Work on Phase 2 is expected to begin in February.
The board also approved a motion to hold a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. in regards to a waiver to allow full-time employees’ children to attend school in the district even if they live outside the district.
In other business, the board approved going out for bids on a new school bus and agreed to get quotes for buses with and without seat belts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.