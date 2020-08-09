A Brownstown man was killed in single-vehicle crash in Effingham County Sunday.
According to Illinois State Police, Richard Dreher, 66, of Brownstown, was driving a 2007 brown Peterbilt truck-tractor semitrailer south on Interstate 57 near milepost 158 when for an unknown reason Dreher left the roadway to the left and struck a construction sign. The semi then came back across all three southbound lanes and left the roadway to the right, coming to rest upright in the right ditch. The accident occurred at 1:31 p.m.
Dreher was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. ISP stated in a release the driver may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.
The crash is still under investigation and no further details are available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.