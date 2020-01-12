A Brownstown man was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash in Fayette County Saturday.
Illinois State Police District 12 report Craig Frailey, 28, of Brownstown, was driving a 2005 Silver Ford Truck eastbound on US Route 40 near Fayette County Road 1050 East when the vehicle began to leave the roadway to the right and veer into a grassy ditch. The vehicle then proceeded down an embankment sliding sideways before rolling over several times. The accident occurred at at 5:42 p.m.
Frailey and two passengers in the vehicle, Brittany Hall, 31, of Ramsey, and Ryan Ward, 32, of Brownstown, were all taken to Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia by Rural Med EMS, where Frailey was pronounced dead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.