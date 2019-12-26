The Effingham County Sheriff’s Department recently announced the graduation of Deputy Rob Brown from the Illinois State Police Training Academy.
Brown graduated from the 560-hour basic training course for law enforcement officers, Class 560-04. Brown was hired by the Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 9 and started his training on Aug. 18.
Brown was chosen as the president of his academy class in Springfield and received the honor of winning the physical fitness award for his recruit class.
Brown is a 2004 graduate of Millikin University in Decatur with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science. He is also the co-owner of and fitness trainer at the Zone 24-Hour Fitness Center in Effingham. Brown was the head track and field coach for St. Anthony School from February 2012 to May 2014.
Upon completion of the 12-week field training program for the Sheriff’s Department, Brown will assume duties as a patrol deputy. He and his wife, Lela, and their three children reside in Watson.
