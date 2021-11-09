Late last year, Harold Drees, a carpenter and veteran, made the suggestion to his brothers, also veterans, that they take an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. at some point in the next year.
It wasn’t an unfamiliar event to them. One of the brothers, Raymond, had been a guardian on one of the flights in 2009. But for the four of them — Harold, Robert, Gene and Raymond — they hadn’t done one as a full family. That was about to change.
“We got information off of the internet as far as applications,” Harold said. “We filled them out the same day and sent them off in an envelope.”
On Sept. 28, the four brothers — plus Gene’s twin sister Jane Ruholl — made the flight to Washington D.C. for a day of sightseeing and acknowledgement of the sacrifices that have led to the success of America. Their visit to the nation’s capitol included trips to the World War II, Vietnam, Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr. memorials, among other things. For them, it was a final tribute to their service, honed through the tumult of the 1960s.
Raymond served in active duty in the Army from 1963 to 1965, with basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, alongside his twin brother, Robert. After the eight-week program, Robert and Raymond each were sent to Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia outside D.C. They both realized that the other was on the same base at the same time.
“It took me two weeks to realize Raymond went to Fort Belvoir,” Robert said. “I didn’t know he was there until I ran across him one time and then only I knew that he was at Fort Belvoir.”
Out of the four brothers, Robert is the only one to serve overseas, having been stationed for 60 days in Vietnam at Cam Rahn Bay in an inlet of the South China Sea. Harold joined the Illinois National Guard in 1965, after a two-year wait to serve. He passed the physical exam to join the Army in 1963, but did not hear anything back from top brass.
“They didn’t get back to me until March 1965,” Harold said. “I went back to the office and asked them how close I was to being drafted, and this girl said, ‘When your name gets to the top, we’ll let you know.’”
As it turned out, Harold was at the top of the list, but his friends pushed him to join the Guard. So following the meeting, he left the office and, in a pique of anger, signed up for the Guard.
“I asked the first sergeant, ‘You got room for me to join the Guard?’” Harold said. “He said, ‘Yep, we’ll sign you up today,’ and I said, ‘OK, let’s do it,’ so I signed up that day.”
After a month’s wait, Harold brought the signing documents to the draft board, where the same woman who shooed him away told him of his status at the top of the list, with paperwork ready to go for his enlistment.
“She said, ‘Your name was ready to go (and I) had all your papers made out,’” Harold said. “’Now I have to go through all of this paperwork again.’”
Following the finalization of his paperwork, Harold went on active duty in November, going to basic training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina before heading to Fort Dix in New Jersey before returning home and spending two weeks per year at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and Fort Rippley in Minnesota.
Gene joined the Guard in February 1966, waiting a full year before going to his basic training at Fort Dix. His tenure was similar to that of Harold’s from the time spent in basic and advanced training in New Jersey, to the time spent in the summer in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
He was on duty in the Effingham National Guard Armory in April 1968 when the Illinois National Guard was called to standby in case rioting following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. turned violent.
“We were not allowed out of the building,” Gene said. “(They would have sent us) anywhere in the state of Illinois. The National Guard back then was strictly for the safety of the state of Illinois. Now, it’s the army.”
All four requested they be allowed to travel together on their trip, which began at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion. The four veterans, Jane and their guardians were among 87 groups who made the trip to Washington that day. Honor Flight organizers are secretive as to what happens during the flight, in an attempt to make the experience special for all those involved. However, the Dreeses got the chance to sit down and interact with other veterans, allowing them to connect with other people who shared the same life experiences both during and after their service.
“It was an emotional appreciation of going on the Honor Flight with our four brothers,” Robert said. “We didn’t swap too many stories.”
After arriving at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the veterans and their companions were greeted by well-wishers showing their appreciation for their service. They then boarded buses taking them to 10 different memorials, plus Arlington National Cemetery, where they had the chance to witness the daily Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The many moments experienced while visiting the memorials provided the brothers with a greater respect for those who gave their lives serving the nation. Each memorial had a symbol to recognize those who had fallen, and seeing tributes like the 4,000 stars at the World War II memorial and the wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial brought emotions swelling back to each of them.
“Vietnam was our era,” Harold said. “We lived through that.”
Jane felt honored that Gene had asked her to come with and experience the moment, enjoying her time just as much as the others.
“It was a good, fun day,” Jane said. “To be with the rest of the brothers was just awesome.”
Upon their return to Illinois at the end of the day, the brothers and their brothers-in-arms were greeted by a boisterous crowd of nearly 2,000 people in Marion. While they felt plenty of emotions in D.C., those emotions and the pride of service came flowing through once more as they saw how many people were grateful for their service to America.
“There were veterans’ groups, individuals, flag waving (and) family members everywhere,” Raymond said.
“They were saying ‘Thank you for your service, thank you for your service,’” Harold said. “It was very emotional.”
