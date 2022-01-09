EFFINGHAM — When the Thelma Keller Convention Center began its bridal expo in the early 1990s, it was a relatively small gathering. Organizers managed to invite 24 vendors and 50 brides-to-be to the event, planning to spotlight the many different wedding planning options that area couples had for their special day.
Today, things are a lot different. The primary goal is still the same, but now, it’s an event bustling with 75 vendors and hundreds of couples seeking to find the right combination for the moment when they come together in matrimony.
The 32nd annual bridal expo commenced Sunday with a variety of different showcases — from the main convention floor filled with vendors, to special rooms for boutique shops like Wild Rose and Vada Jane, to a fashion runway designed to display the latest in modern wedding fashion for brides and grooms.
All of this is the brainchild of Patty Greene, the convention center’s director who has seen the evolution of the event since its inception. When the event began, it was a simple, easy, one-stop shop for someone to reserve a wedding dress, a caterer and/or flowers for the big day.
But as word-of-mouth began to spread and more and more vendors became interested, the number of different companies hawking their wares began to diversify. No longer was it just about the wedding day — it became as much about the days before and after the ceremony as the moment they say, “I do.”
“Now, there’s so many more things that go into it,” Greene said. “You’re busy doing your wedding, the destinations (and) the bachelor(ette) parties. So much has changed.”
Weddings can now take on a special theme. For instance, Greene noted the presence of The Great Gatsby-themed occasions, simple country weddings and even weddings inspired by the dawning of a new year.
In addition, people are changing up when they tie the knot. No longer are early summer weddings en vogue. To avoid the embarrassment of having their cake melt in oppressive dry heat, couples are now seeking to get married in more temperate fall conditions.
“It was always about a June bride,” Greene said. “Now the hot time (to get married) is fall.”
All of this means that the kinds of businesses spotlighted at the bridal expo need to change with the times. There are still the caterers and dress vendors trying to get people into the one outfit for the occasion, but there are other businesses selling things that may not necessarily be associated with a wedding.
For example, Springfield Clinic is largely associated with regular out-patient procedures and normal doctors visits. However, the clinic also provides plenty of opportunities for people to look and feel their best going into their wedding.
Jody Schumacher, a nurse and dermatologist with Springfield Clinic, said the clinic provides the kinds of treatments that can have significant benefits both on wedding day and in the years to come.
“If you take care of your skin, you’re going to glow,” Schumacher said. “It spills over into all aspects of your life. You look good, you feel good, and you’re just more positive all over.”
Greene was hoping for 250 brides and couples to take part on Sunday. While many were looking to make the final preparations for their big day, others were just starting the search for all of the right things. Among them were Deion Dust and Carlie Rodman, who got engaged on Dec. 30 in Daytona Beach.
With the process of planning just beginning, they hadn’t found exactly what they wanted, but they were excited to get the ball rolling toward their special moment.
“Conveniently, we thought this was a good starting point,” Deion said. “We’re pretty open-minded right now.”
