EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Unit 40 school board this week approved the purchase of new uniforms for the high school marching band.
The vote was unanimous among the four board members in attendance. Board members Robin Klosterman, Steve Bone and Jane Willenborg were not present.
The board voted to purchase 105 uniform sets, 15 additional uniform jackets and 15 hip drapes at a cost of $64,468.20. The red and black uniforms were created by band uniform maker DeMoulin.
EHS band director Trent Mason said he’s received positive feedback about the uniform’s design already.
“I love this design. Everybody that I’ve shown it to has had nothing but great things to say about it,” Mason told the board.
Mason said he requested the additional uniform jackets to accommodate those band members who may not fit into a standard uniform.
The original request for the uniforms came at the board’s August 2019 meeting. At that meeting, Mason told the board the band members have been wearing the same uniforms since they were purchased in 2007.
Band booster and district teacher Rene Green also spoke at that meeting. She said she helped maintain the uniforms, but they were showing signs of wear and tear and often had stains on them.
Mason said at this month’s meeting the 105 uniforms and extra jackets should fill the needs of the band starting in the fall 2020 season. He said he chose the DeMoulin uniforms because the quality will help them last beyond just next school year.
“There’s no way of telling how many kids will sign up to do marching band (next year), but I’m also trying to think what is it going to look like not just next year but four or five years down the road to make sure we can fill the program but also be able to fill the various sizes of the kids,” Mason said.
Prior to voting, board member Jill Wendling said she felt it was time the board made a decision on the purchase.
Board member Brad Waldhoff said he would also like Mason to look into getting the uniforms dry cleaned locally rather than in Greenville, as was mentioned in previous discussions.
“During the initial presentation, there was a comment about taking the uniforms to Greenville to get them cleaned potentially. I would like for us to explore using local people here in town as an option to give them a shot as well instead of taking them to Greenville,” said Waldhoff. “There are local companies that I think can do a good job with it before we take it out of town.”
Meanwhile, the board also approved repairs and maintenance to the Effingham High School track based on a recommendation from the board’s Facilities and Transportation Committee.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox said the track will need to be covered with a resurfacing spray, and the inside lane edge is starting to come up and will need cut and redone. Fox said the track was new in 1999, and in 2012, it had to be scraped down to asphalt and redone completely due to deterioration.
Fox said typically a track is coated with resurfacing spray every seven to eight years to help prevent deterioration, but the EHS track has not had the resurfacing spray reapplied since it was redone.
“This year, it is recommended that our track be resurfaced, which means that protective coat on the top is sprayed on there to protect what’s underneath,” Fox said. “With that being said, they also looked at the inside edge of our track. We have a situation where the inside is starting to flap up and peel backwards. To repair that, they would come in and do a saw cut all the way around the inside, cut it back up to the existing asphalt and then glue it down before they do the resurfacing spray, and that will take care of that issue.”
Fox said Byrne and Jones Construction out of Missouri will make the repairs and resurface the track at a cost of $95,996.25. He contrasted the cost of the repairs and resurfacing to completely redoing the track, which would cost close to a quarter of a million dollars each time, he said.
Fox said the cost would be paid next fiscal year and work on the track would begin in June and last through part of July.
In other matters, the board:
• Recognized Illinois State Scholar students and WYSE Competition participants for their successes. The board also recognized coaches Rod Wiethop and Jeff Schafer for their upcoming induction to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.
• Approved changes to the EHS competitive cheerleading program. Instead of outside judges selecting the team members, the cheer coach will now choose the members, and a junior varsity team could be formed if enough interest is shown in the program.
• Approved adding a transitional math course at the high school level.
• Approved the employment of the following people: Shayna Phillips as an English Language Arts teacher at the junior high; David Lorton as a custodian at the high school; Morgan Wilson as a fourth grade teacher at Central Grade School; Rebecca Eskew as a guidance counselor at the junior high; and Megan McDonald as a second through fifth grade technology/technology integration teacher at Central Grade School.
• Approved the following personnel matters: a transfer for fifth grade teacher Tina Shipman to Central Grade School; a leave of absence for Lisa Miller; the resignations of Laurie Bohnhoff from the high school head volleyball coach position, Ed Donovan from maintenance, and Marian Fulk from a special education teaching position.
• Approved the following student teachers for field experience and practicum in the remainder of the spring semester: Logan Borries, Taylor Moser and Hunter Petersen at Central; Evan Evans and Courtney Probst at the junior high; Ethan Osborne at the high school; and Morgan Pierson at the Early Learning Center.
