EFFINGHAM — Downtown Effingham was decorated in green and white Saturday morning in celebration of National 4-H Week Oct. 3-9.
Effingham County 4-H Program Coordinator Patti Logan from the University of Illinois Extension Center of Effingham led a group of volunteers and 4-H members in attaching ribbons to lampposts in downtown Effingham.
Sunday kicked off a week’s worth of activities, including Church Service Sunday and Spirit Day on Monday, encouraging all 4-H students to wear their favorite 4-H T-shirts. For Thankful Tuesday, each of the 17 Effingham County 4-H clubs are asked to send Logan a photo of the way the club thanked someone.
Wednesday is Special Project Day. 4-H members are asked to send a photo or write a couple paragraphs to Logan about their favorite 4-H projects. Thursday is the deadline for 4-H members to submit a design for the 4-H of Effingham County T-shirt. Friday is Friend Friday for which 4-H members are encouraged to invite a friend to a 4-H meeting. Saturday is a day for 4-H members to tell Logan how they became involved in 4-H and how it might impact their future.
“Every day our members can show their 4-H spirit,” Logan said about the week’s activities.
Other communities in Effingham County also received ribbons.
“Today, we are hanging 56 ribbons,” Logan said. “We will have ribbons hung this week in Dieterich, T-town, Watson, Beecher City, Altamont and Effingham.”
“The Dieterich Trailblazers, T-Town Wranglers and Shumway Eagles really stepped up to help hang ribbons,” Logan said. “It became a major project.”
Hanging ribbons in downtown Effingham and Dieterich was a family affair for the VanDyke family on Saturday and Sunday. Dieterich Trailblazers 4-H Club member and Foundation President Ely VanDyke recruited his sister, 4-H member Alexis VanDyke, and mother Athena VanDyke to help hang ribbons.
4-H Leader Lisa Brackney brought representatives from the Shumway Eagles 4-H group to downtown Effingham Saturday — 4-H alumnus Ranae Dennison, and her son, Michael Roepke, a Shumway Eagles Clover Bud. Angie Moeller, who also serves as a leader for the Shumway Eagles and as an Effingham County 4-H Foundation member, brought along her son, Andrew Moeller, a 4-H alumnus, to help hang bows in downtown Effingham.
Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann presented Ely VanDyke and Alexis VanDyke with a proclamation approved by the full board during their September meeting declaring Oct. 3-9 National 4-H Week in Effingham County.
VanDyke said he wants National 4-H Week to accomplish another goal.
“I would like to see the 4-H members who stopped coming to meetings due to COVID-19 come back to the organization,” VanDyke said. “We are trying to reenergize our membership and get new members along the way. “
Logan said of the 17 Effingham County 4-H clubs there is a total of 350 members.
