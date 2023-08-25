Several constituents of the 12th Congressional District in Illinois braved the heat and humidity Tuesday afternoon to attend an anti-abortion rally held by U.S. Rep. Mike Bost at Evergreen Hollow Park in Effingham.
It was part of Bost’s “Victory Tour” across his district ahead of the 2024 general election in which he will be facing challenger Darren Bailey in the Republican primary.
“I’m out, and I’m doing these tours to make sure people know and understand who I am, how I want to continue to serve you and why I want to continue to serve you and how great of a district I represent,” Bost said.
During the rally, which took place under the park’s red pavilion, Bost discussed his views on the issue of abortion, his “100% voting record” on anti-abortion issues and even shared some of his own personal experiences that he claims have shaped his view into what it is today. Bost said he and his wife, Tracy, first became active in politics because of the anti-abortion movement.
“My wife had just turned 17, and I had just turned 19,” he said. “I was just out of boot camp, and our son was on the way.”
He said that it was at this time that his wife’s teachers had offered to take her to get an abortion as they believed having a child might negatively impact her future.
“And she, because of her faith, said, ‘No, I don’t think that’s a good idea,’” Bost said. “And it was amazing to us at that time that the teachers felt that would ruin her life.”
Bost told the crowd that his wife now works with different groups and organizations that help pregnant women find the help they need during what can often be a difficult time.
“We as people that are pro-life can’t go around and say, ‘I’m going to tell you what you’ve gotta do, but I’m not going to help you through that situation,’” he said.
He also claimed that Democrats often take the issue to “such extremes,” citing late-term abortions as one example.
Bost had to fight back heavy emotions as he told the story of his oldest daughter, who lost both of her twins after becoming pregnant 21 years ago.
He said that one of the twins died 25 weeks into the pregnancy while the other, according to Bost, “died in our arms.”
“That’s not a question,” Bost said regarding late-term abortions. “That’s a life.”
Despite the tragic loss, Bost said the experience inspired his daughter to form a group called Tender Mercies that, among other things, helps cover the cost of burials for families who’ve lost an infant either by abortion or other causes in an effort to give them some closure.
“What she discovered through that is that if you lose a child and you’re low income, at that point, that child doesn’t get a burial,” he said.
Following his speech, Bost fielded questions from some of the attendees, including Effingham County Board member Norbert Soltwedel, who asked Bost about his ability to work in a bipartisan manner.
“Are there any situations where you have worked across the aisle with the Democrats?” Soltwedel asked.
Bost, who is now the acting chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, said he’s worked across the aisle a number of times, citing his bipartisan work on the PACT Act, which expanded health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic materials, as an example.
“We were able to work together,” he said. “Even though I disagreed with the Democrat that was the chairman at the time, I was working in the senate with the Democrat and the Republican to make sure that they were changing the bill over there. So when it came back to us, the VA could implement what we had to do, because it was such a big change, without costing other people their benefits in the VA.”
Also during the rally, Bost said that the inability of some Republicans to compromise has somewhat hindered legislation and suggested that the issue could cost the party future elections.
“When you’re in the majority you have to legislate,” he said. “And if we don’t do that in a way that we can show that we can govern, the American people will take that right away from us and give it back to the Democrats.”
Bost also responded to a question from Judy Repking of Effingham regarding his views on the Freedom Caucus.
“A lot of the representatives at the state and federal level that I respect, that I know are pro-life, are part of the Freedom Caucus and you are not,” Repking said. “Why is that?”
Bost responded with a critique of the group’s “all out approach” to legislating.
“I agree with most of their issues, but I just told you we have to govern,” Bost said. “We’ve got to govern, and if the answer is only no, then hand it back to the Democrats and hand the nation to the Democrats because when we’re the majority, we’ve got to work together.”
Repking also asked Bost why “common sense legislation” is so hard to get regarding the issue of abortion, particularly as it pertains to issues like parental consent for abortion.
Bost claimed that one of the reasons is due to some representatives like those in the Freedom Caucus who he says take an ‘all or nothing’ approach when it comes to legislating.
“We’re able to work and actually find that place where we can get common ground,” he said. “100% gets you zero in the end. It’s not always gonna be perfect, and it’s rough.”
In response to questions regarding candidates for the 2024 presidential election, particularly former U.S. President Donald Trump, Bost said, “Trump’s policies are perfect.”
“Trump’s personality, it is what it is,” he said. “I would love to have the fear of our enemies and the respect and trust of our allies. I’d take a bad Tweet every night.”
After the rally, Repking explained why she felt compelled to attend.
“The issue of life supersedes everything,” Repking said. “If a congressman can make a right decision regarding life, they’re gonna make the right decision regarding our families and our small businesses.”
For Repking, the issue of abortion is “first and foremost” as she continues to decide which candidate she’ll vote for the in the upcoming primary election, Bost or Bailey.
“Life dictates everything,” she said. “I’m still listening to both.”
Another attendee, Diann Ruholl of Island Grove, also explained why the anti-abortion movement is so important to her.
“If you cannot get born, nothing matters,” Ruholl said “It starts with being born.”
Before concluding the rally, Bost shared what it is that he thinks most differentiates him from Bailey as a candidate, saying he has “experience, established relationships” and an understanding of “how Washington D.C. works.”
He believes these factors are some of the reasons why he is the best candidate to “fight for our nation, for our state and for our district.”
Bost also commented on Illinois becoming somewhat of a sanctuary for women throughout the nation who are seeking legal abortions following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court in June of 2022.
“I think it’s something that the states have to deal with, and the state of Illinois has to deal with it,” he said. “It is an expense to we the people of Illinois. Do you want your tax dollars paying for the abortions of people from all the states around us that happen to come in?”
Following the rally, Bost and his team invited members to the Cross at the Crossroads where he led a group in prayer before concluding the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.