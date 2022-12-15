A new program aims to boost economic growth in rural areas of Illinois by building up the food industry with federal grants.
It is called the Regional Food Economic Development, or ReFED Project. The goal is to provide business development assistance to beginning farmers, food processors, food cooperatives and independent grocers.
Sean Park, from the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University, said a lot of the food Illinoisans eat is from out of state and growing it here will create an economic trickle-down effect.
“A significant portion of this demand could be produced in the state and the region, yielding an estimated $2.5 billion in economic activity in the region or $10 billion in our state, and because that money is spent locally, we have a money-multiplier effect,” Park said.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced in December that the department was investing $981 million to help create new and better market opportunities and expand essential services for rural people in 47 states.
“Rural people provide the everyday essentials our country depends on,” Vilsack said in a statement. “The partnerships we’re announcing demonstrate USDA’s commitment to advocating for rural business owners and building brighter futures for everyone in rural America.”
Park is hoping to get more Illinois farmers involved with the project. The Working Farms Fund will support a new generation of farmers who aim to expand food production.
“What we’re looking to do is try to feed our neighbors and farmers have taken pride in that for hundreds of years, but it is really tough to be a farmer,” Park said.
The program begins in January and has funding for at least three years.
