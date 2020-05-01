EFFINGHAM — Bond was set Friday for a Mason man charged with murdering a Paris woman, and also for a Beecher City man charged with concealing the murder.
Christopher E. Glass of Mason is charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of concealing the homicidal death of Kimberly Mattingly, 29, of Paris. Aaron M. Kaiser of Beecher City is charged with concealing a homicidal death, a Class 3 felony.
Judge Kevin Parker said bond for Glass would remain at $5 million, which was set following Glass’ arrest in Indiana. Glass has since been extradited to Effingham County.
Glass and Kaiser both appeared in court Friday via video call.
Kaiser appeared after Glass, and Parker set his bond at the state’s request of $750,000. Both men would pay 10 percent to obtain their release; that would be $500,000 for Glass and $75,000 for Kaiser.
Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler told the court that Illinois State Police Special Agent Wendy Westfall would testify that ISP agents had been working on a missing persons report pertaining to Mattingly.
Kibler said Mattingly’s family reported her missing on April 8 after not hearing from her since April 5.
ISP agents followed numerous leads and interviewed several witnesses, leading them to obtain a search warrant on April 28 to search the following day 16.5 acres of ground located near 15852 N. First St. in Beecher City.
Kibler said the searched property contained a fixed residence, outbuildings, campers and vehicles. Kaiser resided on the property, which is owned by Kaiser’s parents.
It was during this search of the property that Kibler said an ISP officer observed a hand protruding from a flooded indention in the ground on the First Street property. The hand appeared to be that of a white female. The discovery led ISP agents to obtain an additional search warrant allowing them to dig on the property.
Kibler said ISP agents found the remains of Mattingly, which appeared to have been buried approximately three feet into the ground.
In an initial examination of Mattingly’s body, law enforcement and Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes observed what appeared to be bullet remains near Mattingly’s hip and near one of her wrists. Kibler said it appeared Mattingly also received injuries consistent with being shot in the head.
An autopsy conducted Friday morning at the McLean County Coroner’s Office in Bloomington confirmed Mattingly died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. Rhodes said in a press release that toxicology reports are pending.
Kibler said that Glass indicated to ISP agents that he had shot Mattingly multiple times on April 6.
Kibler said Kaiser told investigators that on April 6 he heard an argument between Glass and Mattingly, during which he also heard gunshots.
Kibler said that Kaiser observed Mattingly on the ground when he checked on the situation, and then went to obtain a shovel and tarp. Mattingly’s body was placed in a hole on the First Street property that had existed prior to April 6, and Glass placed dirt on top of the hole, Kibler told the court.
Mattingly’s family members were present for both hearings, and cries could be heard when Kibler gave his account of the death. Family members declined to comment following the proceedings.
Public Defender Scott Schmidt was assigned to both cases for bond purposes and was later assigned to represent Glass. Because Kaiser is a co-defendant in the case, Parker assigned attorney Lucas Mette to both Kaiser’s concealment case and a pending theft case in Effingham County; Schmidt previously represented Kaiser in the theft case, but that appointment was vacated.
Schmidt said both men have family ties in Effingham County, and both are unemployed. He said Glass has three children in his care while Kaiser supports five children.
Schmidt said Glass is from Flora and resides in Mason; Kaiser was born and raised in Effingham.
Parker said that in setting bond he considered both men’s criminal histories and pretrial services reports that indicated that both men were a high risk for failing to appear in court. He deemed both bond amounts necessary to protect the public and ensure their court appearances.
Parker said Kaiser and Glass are both extended term eligible, meaning their possible sentences, if found guilty, could double or additional time could be added.
For both men’s concealment charges, this means the charge could carry with it two to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, rather than the typical two to five years. The murder charges against Glass carry a minimum of 20 years in IDOC and maximum of 60 years; Glass could face an additional 25 years to natural life.
Neither Glass nor Kaiser indicated they would be able to post bond.
Prior to his decision, Parker explained the charges to Kaiser and Glass. Parker said the difference in the three murder charges against Glass have to do with intent.
In count two, Parker said it alleges Glass knew his actions would cause Mattingly’s death, and in count three, his actions created a strong probability that they would have caused Mattingly’s death or harm to her.
Kaiser and Glass are scheduled to appear next in court via video call at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5.
