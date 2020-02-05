EFFINGHAM — A request for bond reduction for a Mode man who is accused of burning down his ex-wife's Shumway home was denied Wednesday in Effingham County Circuit Court.
Judge James Eder denied the request from defendant Derrick J. Kuhlman, 43. Kuhlman is charged with residential arson, a Class 1 felony.
Kuhlman's attorney, Public Defender Scott Schmidt, asked for Kuhlman's $500,000 bond to be reduced to $50,000. Schmidt said Kuhlman resided with family before being taken into custody and has run his own business for over 20 years.
Schmidt said his client believes he could post the $5,000, or 10 percent, of the requested bond reduction and that Kuhlman has out-of-state job prospects waiting on him if he were to post bond.
Schmidt noted Kuhlman has no history of failing to appear in court for previous matters.
Effingham County Assistant State's Attorney Rob Scales objected to the bond reduction and requested the bond remain at $500,000, of which Kuhlman would pay $50,000, or 10 percent, to obtain his release.
Scales said Kuhlman has numerous felony and misdemeanor cases pending that date back to 2018. These charges include aggravated domestic battery, possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession or use of a weapon, violation of an order of protection, stalking, criminal trespass to property, violating bail bond, assault and retail theft.
Scales said the violation of bail bond occurred when Kuhlman entered his ex-wife's home on Main Street in Shumway last month and then allegedly proceeded to burn it down. Kuhlman was ordered to have no contact with that residence in the stalking and criminal trespass felony case from 2019.
Scales noted that for the past two years Kuhlman has had cases in Effingham County in which the court has heard he has job prospects out of state. However, Scales said that Kuhlman never takes up these offers upon his release and instead continues to commit crimes.
Scales said the bond amount should remain because with his pending cases, including the residential arson case, Kuhlman could face a lengthy prison sentence and has "every reason to flee" the county.
"It's clear that he is a dangerous and violent individual," Scales told the court.
Scales also submitted a letter from Kuhlman's ex-wife for the court's consideration to keep the bond at $500,000.
Eder said after considering both the defense and state's sides, Schmidt's motion to reduce bond was denied.
Kuhlman next appears in court on Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. A jury trial is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 24.
