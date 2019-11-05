EFFINGHAM — Bond was reduced Tuesday for one of the four suspects in an Effingham home invasion case.
Judge Allan Lolie granted a bond reduction for 18-year-old Zion Mace of Effingham at the request of Mace’s attorney, Lucas Mette. Mace’s bond was dropped from $50,000 to $20,000, and Mette said there’s a possibility Mace will soon post bond.
State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler noted that bond conditions of no contact with the victim, the victim’s residence and the co-defendants in the case remain and added a condition of abstaining from drugs and alcohol subject to testing.
Kibler added that Mace has no prior criminal history and only has traffic matters on his record.
Mace remains in custody. His case is set for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.
Co-defendant Noah Rebollo, 20, of Effingham, appeared without counsel and requested more time to find an attorney. Kibler said there were previous talks of appointing a local attorney, but a conflict arose for that attorney, who ended up not taking the case.
Rebollo appears next in court on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. and remains in custody.
Caillou Repp, 18, of Effingham, also appeared in court on the same matter. Tuesday was Repp’s first appearance with her attorney, Lance Freezeland, who was appointed to her case on Friday.
Repp will appear in court again on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.
A fourth suspect in the case, Austin Phelps, 20, of Montrose, will make his first appearance in court with public defender Scott Schmidt on Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. Phelps posted $5,000 on Monday and was released
All four suspects are charged with home invasion, a Class X felony. Repp is being held on a $50,000 bond, and Rebollo’s bond is set at $200,000; Rebollo, Repp and Mace remain in custody and would need to pay 10 percent of their bond to obtain their release.
The home invasion took place on Oct. 29. Police were called to the 1200th block of North Merchant Street at approximately 3:08 a.m. after a report of a disturbance, possibly involving weapons.
Authorities said that police discovered multiple unknown subjects had forced their way into an apartment, stole items, threatened residents, damaged a vehicle and left the area. Officers canvassed the surrounding area but were unable to immediately locate any suspects.
During the investigation, four suspects were identified. Mace, Repp and Rebollo were taken into custody and booked on Oct. 30. Phelps was arrested on Nov. 1.
