EFFINGHAM — Bond was reduced for an Effingham man charged with patronizing a minor engaged in prostitution, a Class 3 felony.
Robert R. Davis, 53, appeared in Effingham County Circuit Court Wednesday for a “second look” bond hearing. Judge Allan Lolie reduced Davis’ $36,000 bond to $30,000, of which Davis would pay $3,000, or 10 percent, to obtain his release.
Before reducing Davis’ bond, Lolie heard from Davis’ attorney, Public Defender Scott Schmidt, and Assistant State’s Attorney Rob Scales.
Schmidt said Davis resides in Effingham with relatives, including a minor, and owns his own tree service company. Schmidt said Davis is the “bread winner” of his household and would return to living with his relatives if he were to post bond.
Schmidt said Davis could likely post just $1,000, however.
Scales said bond should not be reduced in the case because Davis would be living in a household with a minor. Scales said that aspect was not “comforting to the state” as his alleged offense involved a minor.
Lolie said because the instance was that of prostitution and not sexual abuse, he would lower Davis’ bond. Bond conditions of no contact with the victim in the case and no contact with minors under the age of 18 without supervision remain in place.
Davis appears next in court for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. on March 4.
