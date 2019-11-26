EFFINGHAM — Bond was reduced for one defendant in an Effingham home invasion case.
Eighteen-year-old Caillou Repp of Effingham had her bond reduced from $50,000 to $10,000 Tuesday. Judge Kimberly Koester granted Repp’s attorney Lance Freezeland’s request after hearing several reasons for the reduction.
Repp is charged with home invasion with a firearm, a Class X felony. Co-defendants Zion E. Mace, 18, of Effingham, Austin M. Phelps, 20, of Montrose and Noah A. Rebollo, 20, of Effingham are also charged with the same offense.
Freezeland said his client expects she can come up with the $1,000, or 10 percent, needed to post bail. He said Repp would live with her mother in Effingham upon her release.
Freezland noted that Repp is being charged under the accountability theory. Accountability theory states that a defendant can be held liable for the action of another if he or she helped plan or commit a crime.
Freezeland said of the four home invasion suspects, Repp is the least culpable but the only one of the four still in custody. He added that Repp has no prior criminal history as an adult, is currently on juvenile probation and is awaiting a Treatment Assessment Services for the Court (TASC) evaluation.
Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler agreed that Repp is the least culpable in the case but said Repp’s bond should be reduced to $20,000 because of her juvenile record.
Kibler noted that Repp has been cooperative with authorities throughout the case and has had good behavior in her month in custody at the Effingham County Jail.
Koester granted the $10,000 bond, agreeing with Kibler that it would be a cash bond only. Koester said she set the original bond amount in Repp’s first appearance.
Koester said upon posting bond, Repp would be on home confinement and would not be allowed to leave her mother’s home except for court appearances, medical purposes or meetings with Freezeland, probation and the TASC evaluation team.
Repp would also be required to abstain from the use of drugs and alcohol, and she is not allowed to have contact with the co-defendants.
The home invasion took place on Oct. 29. Police were called to the 1200th block of North Merchant Street at approximately 3:08 a.m. after a report of a disturbance, possibly involving weapons.
Authorities said that police discovered multiple unknown subjects had forced their way into an apartment, stole items, threatened residents, damaged a vehicle and left the area. Officers canvassed the surrounding area but were unable to immediately locate any suspects.
During the investigation, four suspects were identified. Mace, Repp and Rebollo were taken into custody and booked on Oct. 30. Phelps was arrested on Nov. 1.
Repp will next appear in court on Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. Mace is due in court Dec. 3 at 10 a.m., and Phelps appears on Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. Rebollo is next in court on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.
