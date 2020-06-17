EFFINGHAM — Bond was reduced this week for an Effingham man charged with drug-induced homicide.
Darnell L. Whitehead, 49, is charged with the Class X felony. Whitehead was arrested in April in connection with the 2019 death of another Effingham man.
Authorities said Whitehead sold the fatal drug to 25-year-old Keith Lasher.
Lasher was found dead in October 2019 at a residence on Route 40, west of Lake Sara Road. Toxicology reports showed Lasher died of a fentanyl overdose.
Whitehead’s bond was previously set at $750,000. Judge Allan Lolie reduced it to $250,000 following testimony from the defense's witness. Whitehead would now need to post $25,000, or 10 percent, to obtain his release.
Public Defender Scott Schmidt called to the stand Hannah McGuire, Whitehead's fiancée.
McGuire said Whitehead lived in an Effingham apartment with her and Whitehead's child with another woman. She said the household relied on Whitehead's income prior to him being taken into custody.
McGuire said her income could not fully cover Whitehead's previous bond.
Following McGuire's testimony, Lolie requested probable cause from Assistant State's Attorney Rob Scales.
Scales said that in late October 2019, Lasher and Whitehead were communicating via electronic devices and discussed Lasher purchasing drugs from Whitehead. Scales said Lasher then bought what Whitehead later admitted to be cocaine and subsequently overdosed.
Scales said that Lasher's autopsy showed he died of a fentanyl overdose. He added that the state did not believe Whitehead knew the substance was fentanyl and not cocaine.
Whitehead next appears in court at 1 p.m. on July 16. His jury trial is set for 8:30 a.m. on July 27.
