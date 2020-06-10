EFFINGHAM — Bond conditions have been modified for a Louisville man charged with sexual assault.
Lane R. Holkenbrink, 18, who is charged with the Class 1 felony, appeared in court out of custody this week for the second time since posting 10 percent of his $50,000 bond.
Modifications to bond conditions granted by Judge Allan Lolie allow Holkenbrink to attend church and be around family under the age of 18.
Holkenbrink’s original bond conditions did not allow him to be around anyone under 18 years old. He is to also have no contact with the victim or her family and is subject to electronically monitored home confinement.
Authorities say on or about May 17, Holkenbrink and a teenage female were in the back of a pickup truck driven by another. The truck was headed from Clay County to Effingham County.
Authorities say that while in the back of of the truck, Holkenbrink had sexual intercourse with the female, who was intoxicated at the time.
A passenger in the front seat of the truck filmed the incident and later shared the video with others. Witnesses said when the truck arrived at its destination, the female could barely keep her head up and was unconscious.
Authorities said a sexual assault kit was done on the female and indicated there was sexual penetration. Blood was also found on the victim’s clothing.
Holkenbrink next appears in court for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. on July 21.
